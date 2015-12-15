Ubly Spoils Sandusky Homecoming

By Wm. Michael Dixon

Tribune Recorder Leader

The Sandusky Wolves played host to Ubly for Sandusky’s homecoming celebration last Friday night. Ubly drew first blood on a short touchdown run from Evan Peruski. Ubly rushed in another one from short distance to bring the score to 13-0 with under two minutes to play in the half. Sandusky sprang into their two-minute drill and after a couple of passes from Tyler Bush to move the chains, Jackson Reinke ran in the touchdown from four yards out. Sandusky converted the two-point attempt to cut Ubly’s lead to five by halftime. The rain picked up in the second half and so did the Ubly offense, adding 19 points in the third quarter and 7 in the fourth while keeping Sandusky scoreless for the remainder of the contest. Ubly took the win 39-8, cementing their GTC-East championship. Sandusky may be out of the running for the Greater Thumb East Conference title but their playoff hopes are still alive for the time being. Sandusky is currently in 31st place in the playoff points race (top 32 teams qualify) as they look to finish their regular season off on the road. Sandusky travels to Caro on Friday night to take on the Tigers before heading to USA to take on the Patriots on the 20th. Playoffs start the following week, should Sandusky end up making the cut.