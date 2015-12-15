Marlette Alumni Banquet Set for September 9

The Marlette School Foundation (a.k.a. Marlette Alumni Association) will hold their Alumni Banquet this year on Saturday, September 9, 2023, in the “old” gym. The banquet invitation is currently for alumni who are celebrating their 49th or greater reunion though there have been discussions to change this for future banquets. The banquet was cancelled in 2020 for continued COVID concerns.

The alumni banquet is held every three years and honors three classes which are the 49th, 50th and 51st reunion classes. This year we’ll be honoring six classes to get caught up. Those will be the graduating classes of 1969 through 1974.

Because there is no meal this year and only refreshments, there is no charge, but you still need to register by August 12, 2023, so we can plan for the number of refreshments and seating required for the event. We will be accepting contributions to our projects fund at the banquet.

You can register by going to the Marlette School website at www.marletteschools.org. From the home page click on “District”, then the down arrow “V” next to “Alumni” and finally “Marlette School Foundation”. You can view or print any of the forms. For the “Banquet Registration Form” or “Address Update Form” there is a link that will allow you to fill out the form online and email it to marlette schoolfoundation@marletteschools.org.

After this year we’ll no longer be mailing registration forms to all alumni who are celebrating their 49th or greater reunion. This will save the organization a minimum of $800 in mailing costs which we can use towards projects at the school. The alumni banquet is currently planned to be held in the “old” gymnasium at Marlette High School every three years on the 2nd Saturday of September beginning at 12:00 p.m.

If you have any questions regarding this, please contact me.

Leon Westover Jr., Current President, 6321 Chard Street, Marlette, MI 48453

Home Phone: (989) 635-7286; Cell Phone: (989) 550-8642 (Call or Text)

Email: marlette schoolfoundation@marletteschools.org (all lower case)

