Marlette Students Compete at State Leadership Competition

Over the weekend of March 9-12, Marlette High School’s Business Professionals of America regional team traveled to Grand Rapids to compete at the 2023 BPA State Leadership Competition (SLC).

This year, Marlette brought 28 students to compete at the State Leadership Competition which included over 1,500 Michigan students composed of regional BPA Regionachampions from all over the State of Michigan competing in 74 different events! The individual competitions had up to 50 contestants per event, while the team events had up to 18 teams per event. Only the Top 7 were recognized on stage and received awards.

It was a busy, but rewarding weekend for all participants as they competed in each of their scheduled event(s) on Friday and Saturday, competed in Open Events, participated in Chapter Celebration Night, attended Leadership Legacy Launcher Seminars, visited the College Fair of Business Schools, got even more dressed up for a dinner banquet and dance on Saturday night, and lastly attended the SLC Awards on Sunday morning!

As usual, Marlette BPA students excelled in their competitions and made quite a statement at the Sunday Awards Ceremony. This year we had many individuals achieving success as eight individuals and three teams broke into the top ten. These included two individuals and one team placing in the Top 5 and two individuals and one team placing in the Top 3, which qualified them for the National Leadership Competition in Anaheim, California on April 26.

SLC Top 3 Award Winners (Qualified for Nationals)

Dalaney Gage, 2nd place, Presentation Management Individual

Emma Heussner, 3rd place, Graphic Design Promotion

Brian Albertson, Westley Chapin, Quintin Sartin, 3rd place, Small Business Team

SLC Top 5 Award Winners (Alternate for Nationals)

Abigail Meyer, Jack Macha, Alexandra Findlay, Arlayna Seaman, Luke Thomas, Dow Huggett, 4th place, Parliamentary Procedures

Isabella Hinojosa, 4th place, Advanced Interview Skills

Adilyn Ruggles, 5th place, Human Resource Management

Notable SLC Top 10 Finishes

Dalaney Gage, Emma Heussner, Adilyn Ruggles, 8th place, Global Marketing Team

Shelby Parker, 8th place, Administrative Support Research Project

Elizabeth Gierman, 10th place, Interview Skills

Lauren Pasek, 10th place, Administrative Support Research Project

Hollie Hartwell, 10th place, Advanced Desktop Publishing

The following is a list of all Marlette BPA students and the competitions in which they competed:

Nathan Abbott, Economic Research Individual; Brian Albertson, Small Business Management Team; Manus Bennett, Human Resource Management; Westley Chapin, Small Business Management Team; Alexandra Findlay, Parliamentary Procedure Team; Olivia Findlay, Presentation Individual; McKenzie Foster, Computer Network Technology; Dalaney Gage, Global Marketing Team – Presentation Individual; Elizabeth Gierman, Extemporaneous Speech Interview Skills; Hollie Hartwell, Advanced Desktop Publishing; Emma Heussner, Global Marketing Team Graphic Design Promotion; Isabella Hinojosa, Prepared Speech Advanced Interview Skills; Dow Huggett, Parliamentary Procedure Team; Ciatilyn Keys, Payroll Accounting Fundamental Accounting; Madelyn Lefler, Human Resource Management; Jack Macha, Parliamentary Procedure Team; Gabby Martinez, Business Law & Ethics; Abigail Meyer, Parliamentary Procedure Team Interview Skills; Brianna Ostrowski, Computer Network Technology; Shelby Parker, Administrative Support Research Project; Lauren Pasek,Administrative Support Research Project Basic Office Systems & Procedures; Adilyn Ruggles, Global Marketing Team Human Resource Management; Claire Rye, Fundamental Desktop Publishing; Quintin Sartin, Small Business Management Team; Arlayna Seaman, Parliamentary Procedure Team; Rylee Stevens, Fundamental Desktop Publishing; Luke Thomas, Parliamentary Procedure Team; Ava Wilkinson, Health Administration Procedures

