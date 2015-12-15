MRH Foundation 2023 Campaign

Marlette Regional Hospital (MRH) Foundation Development Council and MRH leadership selected the MRH front desk, patient registration, and lobby area as the project for their 2023 fundraising campaign.

(l-r): Terry Haske – Chair of the MRHF, Don Cameron – Patient Registration Representative, Sheila Lambert – Chair of Annual Support, and Christina Rowley – Marketing and Foundation Director.



Recognized as the front door of our community-owned hospital, this highly utilized area has experienced thousands of miles of patient and visitor foot traffic since its last renovation nearly 15 years ago. The scope of the project will refresh this area with paint, sound masking, flooring, cubicles, main desk, and comfortable patient seating. It includes the main lobby, patient registration, and office space with the goal of enhancing guest, patient, and staff experience.

The membership of the Friend of MRH giving club support projects with an annual donation of one hundred dollars or more. Over the past decade, this membership included hundreds of regional residents, businesses, clubs, churches and MRH employees. They enjoy the satisfaction of knowing they played a part in the progress achieved when we work together.

Terry Haske, Chair of the MRHF encourages area residents to join the Friend of MRH club membership and join in the on-going progress at our community-owned hospital. Terry stated, “When you join our Friends of MRH club, you will be partnering with other civic-minded people who are committed to growth and progress. Our donors are dedicated to assuring quality healthcare services and resources available to individuals and families in our region and close to home.”

We are grateful for our faithful partnerships with individuals, businesses, organizations, and our Friends of MRH, we are able to continue to provide quality care and resources for families throughout the Thumb Region.

Marlette Regional Hospital is a not-for-profit 501(c) (3) tax-exempt organization and donations are tax-deductible according to IRS guidelines. For more information about the project, joining the Friends of MRH membership, or supporting our 2023 project with a donation, go to the MRH website at https://marletteregional hospital.org/friends-of-mrh-and-cornerstone/ to give online or to download a form or call 989-635-4011.

Contributions can be made payable and mailed to Marlette Regional Hospital Foundation, P.O. Box 307, Marlette, MI 48453 and notate MRH Patient Registration project.