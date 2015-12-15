Area Athletes Dominant in Track State Finals

By: Wm. Michael Dixon

Sanilac County sent more than a dozen athletes to the Division 4 MHSAA State Track Finals in Hudsonville last Saturday and quite a few came back with hardware to show for it. The event was packed with people parking on lawns, sidewalks and curbs.

The weather forecast called for record setting heat over the weekend, so much heat that the Grand Rapids public school system cancelled classes due to safety concerns. The heat was relentless on Saturday with athletes cramping up and passing out as they finished their events.

Marlette’s Olivia Findlay took first in the high jump at the state finals in Hudsonville over the weekend.





A fair number of spectators succumbed to the heat as well, and the athletic trainer could occasionally be seen chauffeuring delirious heat stroke victims to safety in her golf cart. The heat did not deter the athletes from performing at their peak, with several marking personal bests on the day.

Marlette’s Olivia Findlay took first place in the high jump with a height of 5’4” and sixth place in the long jump with a distance of 16’ 5.5”.

Sophomore Rebecca Moeller from Deckerville took first place in the pole vault, clinching the winning with a jump of 10 feet but then jumping again to set her personal best height of 10’6”. Alexandra Findlay of Marlette took fifth place in the pole vault with a height of 9’3”, and Aubree Moeller of Deckerville took sixth place in the event with a height of 8’9”.

Rebecca Moeller soars over the preliminary heights with ease. Moeller took first place in the state in Pole Vault.



Lily Parker took second place in the shot put after muscling out a throw of 38’8”.Parker also took 11th in the discus, throwing 105’6”.

Deckerville’s Connor Palmer took seventh in the discus with a throw of 133’3”. Palmer also threw the shot put 44’2.75”, good enough for ninth best in the state.

Pole Vault was once again dominated by local talent with two Marlette juniors placing in the top five in the event. Tyler Izydorek cleared 12’9” on the day, a personal best and good enough for fifth place in the state. Logan Malloy cleared 13’ on the day, high enough to earn Malloy the silver medal in the Pole Vault.

Peck’s Alex Affer had a record-breaking Saturday, with three jumps beyond the state record for long jump, Affer’s furthest marked attempt was a 23’4” and is now the standing state record.

Marlette’s Turlough Bennett competed in the 800m, finishing with a time of 2:08.44, good enough for 17th in the state. Marlette’s Jack Macha competed in the discus, throwing 112’7” to place 22nd in the state.

Deckerville competed in both the 4×400 and 4×800 relays. Hunter Garza, Colin Beck, Connor Palmer and Logan Martin ran the 4×400, finishing with a time of 3:40.54 for 13th place. Jessie Kubacki, Hunter Garza, Logan Martin, and Colin Beck ran the 4×800, finishing with a time of 8:54.99 for 20th place. Hunter Garza also competed in the long jump, marking a personal best distance of 19’9.5” to take 22nd place.

Lily Parker threw a 38’8” in Saturday’s Division 4 State Final, good enough for second place.



Marlette’s Lily Lemanski ran the 800m in a personal best time of 2:30.82, good enough for 13th in the state. Olivia Findlay ran a 17.68 in the 100m hurdles to take 14th overall in the state.

Sophia Sanford ran the 1600 and 3200 at the state meet, finishing with a 5:34.99 personal best time in the 1600 for 16th place and a 13:01.97 in the 3200m for 25th place. Cassandra Trigger competed in the discus and threw for 93’4”, good enough for 18th in the state.