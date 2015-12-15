Artists Sought for Thumb Festival

The Sandusky Arts Council is seeking local artists to feature in our first Art Fair as part of the annual Sandusky Thumb Festival on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

They are seeking submissions in the following categories:

2D Mixed Media

3D Mixed Media

Ceramics

Digital Art

Drawing

Fiber

(including leather)

Glass

Jewelry

Metal

Painting

Photography

Printmaking

Sculpture

Wood

The Sandusky Arts Council annually produces the Lawnchair Music Series, which traditionally begins on Friday night of Thumb Festival and runs for 6 weeks throughout the summer on Friday evenings on the courthouse lawn. Past art ventures include producing the Sandusky Garden Walk for several years and sponsoring a film festival. In 2009, Sandusky Arts Council produced an art show paired with a wine tasting, and thought we might revisit this concept, but take it to the next level.

The art fair is spearheaded by Sandusky Arts Council secretary, Ann Lukashitis and treasurer, Kim Zander. According to Kim, “Since this is our inaugural year for the Art Fair, we want to showcase our local, home grown talent. In 2024, we hope to have participation from artisans from across Michigan. It has always been our goal to coordinate, promote and encourage development of the artistic and cultural activities in Sandusky and surrounding areas. This seems like a natural path for us to take.”

Initially this will be a non-juried art fair. “We are starting small, but are really hoping that our baby steps grow into an art fair that artists will want to put on their calendar annually,” said Secretary Lukashitis.

For clarification of the artistic categories, rules and an application, please visit the website, SanduskyArts.org. Specific questions can be emailed to: Sanduskyartscouncil@gmail.com.

