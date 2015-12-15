Sandusky Hires Jeffrey Hartel as Interim Superintendent

The Sandusky Community Schools Board of Education met in a special session on Monday, June 5, 2023, at the Sandusky High School Board of Education Room.

The meeting was called to order at 6:01 p.m. by President, Jason Trepkowski and following the pledge of allegiance, roll call was taken. Members present were Jane Jacobson, Carolyn Stoutenburg, Norah Harding, Justin Radloff, Robert Hassler, Daniel Gerstenberger, and Jason Trepkowski. Principal Louis Williams was also present.

There was no public comment or communications reported.

The Board then proceeded to interview Superintendent candidate Jeffery Hartel.

Immediately following the interview a motion was made by Trepkowski, and supported by Hassler, that the Board approve the hire of Jeffrey Hartel as interim superintendent effective June 6, 2023. The motion carried 7-0.

The next special board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, June 19, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. in the High School Board of Education Room.

The next regular board meeting is scheduled for Monday, June 26, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. in the High School Board of Education Room.

The meeting adjourned, at 6:17 p.m.

