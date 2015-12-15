Sandusky School Board Approves Referendum Resolution for August 6, 2024, Election

Sandusky Community Schools is pleased to announce that the School Board has unanimously approved a resolution for an important capital referendum during their meeting on Wednesday May 8th. This decision marks a pivotal moment in our commitment to exceptional education while addressing facility needs in a fiscally responsible manner.

The referendum, scheduled for Tuesday, August 6, 2024, will pose a critical question regarding building infrastructure needs at both the Elementary School and Junior/Senior High school.

Ballot Question:

Shall Sandusky Community Schools, Sanilac County, Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed Thirteen Million Two Hundred Thousand Dollars ($13,200,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefor, in one or more series, for the purpose of: partially remodeling, furnishing and refurnishing, and equipping and re-equipping the elementary and junior/high school buildings; erecting, remodeling, and equipping athletic facilities; acquiring and installing instructional technology and instructional technology equipment for school buildings; erecting and equipping a storage facility; and preparing, developing, and improving sites?

The capital referendum is designed to secure the necessary resources for the continued upkeep with our school buildings, protecting and preserving this important community asset. The improvements will enable us to continue providing a positive educational experience for our students, staff, and community.

It is important to note that this referendum is distinctly different from the operational referendum that was held in November 2023. Michigan school finance differentiates funding for school operations from funding for school buildings and infrastructure.

Operational Referendum (held November 2023): An operational referendum ensures the district receives the full ‘per pupil’ funding as determined by the State of Michigan for everyday expenses such as educational programming, salaries, utilities, and supplies. The November 2023 referendum was a renewal of operational funding that affected only non-homestead property.

Capital Referendum (coming in August 2024): A capital referendum, sometimes referred to as a ‘bond’ referendum, is held to fund capital expenses needed generally for building and infrastructure improvement projects.

SOUND FISCAL MANAGEMENT

Due to previous debt being paid off, the School District is pleased to inform residents that the proposed work will be funded with a zero-mill net increase from the previous year. This means property taxpayers will not see a net increase in their taxable mill amount because of passing this capital referendum.

NEXT STEPS

In the coming weeks, we will provide updated referendum information and details on a dedicated information website as well as through social media, open house opportunities, meetings with community groups, a detailed community mailer, and more.

Contact: Kurt Dennis, Superintendent, kdennis@sandusky.k12.mi.us, (810) 648-3400.

