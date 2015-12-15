Tribune Recorder Leader

Your locally owned newspaper

SHS Tennis Earns Second Straight Academic All State Honors

2 days ago Tribune Recorder Leader

Sandusky Tennis was awarded Academic All-State status as recognized by the Michigan High School Tennis Coaches Association for the second consecutive year. Christian Shuart was also honored with the All-State Academic Senior award. The Sandusky Tennis team was a dominant force on the court and in the classroom for the second straight year. Congratulations to all members of the Sandusky Tennis team, especially senior standout Christian Shuart.

More Stories

Sanilac County College Night 2023

2 days ago Tribune Recorder Leader

Sandusky Ends Their Season in Cass City

2 days ago Tribune Recorder Leader

S.A.V.E Council Harvest Hop at Diamond Trail

1 week ago Tribune Recorder Leader

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *