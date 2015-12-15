SHS Tennis Earns Second Straight Academic All State Honors
Sandusky Tennis was awarded Academic All-State status as recognized by the Michigan High School Tennis Coaches Association for the second consecutive year. Christian Shuart was also honored with the All-State Academic Senior award. The Sandusky Tennis team was a dominant force on the court and in the classroom for the second straight year. Congratulations to all members of the Sandusky Tennis team, especially senior standout Christian Shuart.