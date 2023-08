Area Fall Sports Schedules

Sandusky Fall Schedule

VARSITY FOOTBALL

8/25 – Home, Reese MS/HS

8/31 – Home, Vassar

9/8 – at Memphis

9/15 – Home, Marlette

9/22 – at Bad Axe

9/29 – at Harbor Beach

10/06 – Home, Ubly Middle/High

10/13 – at Caro

10/20 – at Unionville-Sebewaing

JV FOOTBALL

8/24 – at Reese MS/HS

8/30 – at Vassar

9/7 – Home, Memphis

9/14 – at Marlette

9/21 – at Cass City

9/28 – Home, Harbor Beach

10/05 – at Ubly Middle/High

10/12 – Home, Caro

10/19 – Home, Unionville-Sebewaing

GIRLS JV/VARSITY VOLLEYBALL

8/29 – at Kingston

9/7 – Home, Capac

9/9 – at Laker Inv.

9/12 – Home, Harbor Beach

9/14 – at Marlette

9/19 – Home, Ubly

9/21 – at Brown City

9/26 – Home, Memphis

9/30 – At Mt. Morris Tournament

10/3 – at Capac

10/5 – at Harbor Beach

10/10 – Home, Marlette

10/12 – at Ubly

10/17 – Home – Brown City

10/19 – at Memphis

10/251 – at Marysville Inv.

BOYS TENNIS

8/22 – at Port Huron Northern Inv. (w/ L’anse Creuse North & Romeo)

8/25 – Sandusky Inv. (w/ Cros-Lex, Yale, & Bay City John Glenn)

8/29 – at Frankenmuth

8/30 – at Imlay City (change from original schedule)

9/5 – at Nouvel Catholic Central

9/7 – at Cros-Lex

9/9 – at Armada Inv. (w/ Romeo and Notre Dame Prep)

9/11 – at Bay City John Glenn

9/12 – Home, Almont

9/14 – at Yale

9/19 – at Armada

9/23 – Tri at Garber w/ Alpena

9/25 – Home, at Cros-Lex

9/26 – Home, at Richmond

10/5 – Home, at Marysville

BOYS/GIRLS VARSITY EQUESTRIAN

8/27 – at Caro Fairgrounds

9/10 – Home – Sandusky Fairgrounds

9/17 – at Caro Fairgrounds

GIRLS GOLF

8/21 – Meet at Bad Axe

8/24 – Home, Yale

9/6 – at Swan Valley Inv.

9/11 – Home – GTC Meet Bad Axe

9/13 – GTC Meet at Bad Axe

9/15 – at Bay City Central Inv.

9/18 – GTC Meet at Cass City

9/21 – vs. Yale

9/25 – Home – Meet

9/27 – GTC Meet at Caro

10/2 – GTC Meet at Bad Axe

10/4 – GTC Meet at Bad Axe

10/9 – Regional between October 9-12 at TBA – Caro – Open

BOYS/GIRLS VARSITY CROSS COUNTRY

8/29 – at Brown City Inv.

9/6 – at Kingston Inv.

9/16 – at Holly Inv.

9/21 – at Frankenmuth Inv.

9/30 – at Wagener Park Inv.

10/7 – at North Pointe HB Deckerville Host

10/11 – at Ubly Inv.

10/17 – at GTC Meet at USA

10/21 – at Dryden Inv.

10/27 – Regional at Shepherd TBA

11/4 – State Finals at Mich Int.

Deckerville Fall Schedule

Deckerville Varsity Football

August 25 – vs Ashley, Home

August 30 – vs Capac, Home

September 8 – vs Dryden, Home

September 14 – vs Brown City, Home

September 22 – vs Oakland, Away

September 30 – vs. Kingston, Away

October 6 – vs Mayville, Away

October 13 – vs Atherton, Home

October 19 – vs Peck, Away

Deckerville JV Football

August 29 – vs Capac, Away

September 13 – vs. Brown City, Away

September 20 – vs Oakland, Home

September 27 – vs Kingston, Home

October 4 – vs Mayville, Home

October 11 – vs. Atherton, Away

October 18 – vs Peck, Home

Deckerville Jr. Varsity/ Varsity Volleyball

August 19 – Tournament, at Bad Axe

August 21 – vs Mayville, Away (Scrimmage)

September 5 – vs CPS, Away

September 7 – vs. Caseville, Home

September 12 – vs Owengage, Home

September 14 – vs. North Huron, Home

September 19 – vs Dryden, Home

September 21 – vs Peck, Away

September 26 – vs Kingston, Away

September 28 – vs Mayville, Home

October 5 – vs Akron-F’Grove, Home

October 7 – Tournament at Brown City

October 10 – vs. All Saints, Away

October 12 – vs North Huron, Away

October 17 – vs Dryden, Away

October 19 – vs Peck, Home

October 24 – vs Kingston, Away

October 26 – vs Mayville, Away

October 28 – Tournament at Almont

Deckerville Jr. High Volleyball

September 11 – vs Dryden, Home

September 13 – vs Caseville, Home

September 18 – vs Owengage, Home

September 20 – vs Akron-F’Grove, Away

September 25 – vs Caseville, Away

September 27 – vs CPS, Home

October 2 – vs Kingston, Away

October 4 – vs Mayville, Home

October 9 – vs North Huron, Away

October 11 – vs Dryden, Away

October 16 – vs Peck, Away

October 18 – vs Peck, Home

Deckerville Varsity Cross Country

August 21 – @ USA

August 30 – @ Cass City

September 9 – @ Bad Axe

September 16 – @ Springfield Oaks Inv.

September 23 – @ Lakers

September 30 – @ Wagener Park

October 7 – @ North Park

October 11 – @ Ubly

October 16 – @ Dryden (League)

October 28 – @ Wagener (Regionals)

November 4 – @ MIS Brooklyn (States)

Marlette Fall Sports Schedule

Marlette Varsity Football

August 24 – vs Caro, Away

September 1 – vs USA, Home

September 8 – vs Ubly, Home

September 15 – vs Sandusky, Away

September 22 – vs Harbor Beach, Away

September 29 – vs Memphis, Homecoming

October 6 – vs Bad Axe, Away

October 13 – vs Reese, Away

October 20 – vs WOLL, Home

Marlette JV Football

August 23 – vs Caro, Home

August 30 – vs Reese, Away

September 7 – vs Ubly, Away

September 14 – vs Sandusky, Home

September 21 – vs Harbor Beach, Home

September 28 – vs Memphis, Away

October 12 – vs Reese, Home

October 19 – vs Capac, Home

Marlette Jr. High Football

September 13 – vs Caro, Away

September 20 – vs Memphis, Away

September 27 – vs Cass City, Home

October 4 – vs Vassar, Away

October 11 – vs Harbor Beach, Home

October 18 – vs Sandusky, Home

Marlette Cross Country

August 29 – @ Brown City

September 5 – @ Wildcat Relays

September 9 – @ Hatchet Invite

September 13 – @ Reese

September 20 – Marlette Invite, Home

September 30 – @ Wagener

October 7 – @ North Park

October 11 – @ Ubly

October 17 – @ League, Harbor Beach

October 21 – @ Caro Thumb Meet

October 28 – @ Wagener (regionals)

November 4 – State Finals

Marlette JV/Varsity Volleyball

August 18 – Bad Axe Tourney (JV)

August 19 – Bad Axe Tourney (Var)

August 29 – Home Quad (Var)

August 31 – Home Quad (JV)

September 7 – vs Memphis, Away

September 9 – SC4 Showcase, Away

September 14 – vs Sandusky, Home

September 16 – Almont Tourney, Away

September 19 – vs Brown City, Away

September 21 – vs Ubly, Away

September 23 – Home Tourney

September 26 – vs Harbor Beach, Home

September 28 – vs Capac, Away

October 3 – vs Memphis, Home

October 10 – vs Sandusky, Away

October 12 – vs Brown City, Home

October 14 – @ Mt. Morris Tourney (Var)

October 17 – vs Ubly, Home

October 19 – vs Harbor Beach, Away

October 21 – @ Caro Tourney (JV)

October 27 – vs Capac, Home

Marlette Jr. High Volleyball

August 30 – vs Ubly, Home

September 6 – vs Memphis, Away

September 11 – vs Capac, Home

September 13 – vs Brown City, Home

September 18 – Harbor Beach, Away

September 25 – vs Sandusky, Home

September 27 – vs Ubly, Away

October 2 – vs Memphis, Home

October 4 – vs Capac, Away

October 9 – vs Brown City, Away

October 11 – vs Harbor Beach, Home

October 18 – vs Sandusky, Away

Carsonville-Port Sanilac Fall Sports Schedule

CPS Varsity Football



August 25 – vs Dryden, Away

August 31 – vs Akron-F’Grove, Home

September 8 – vs Ashley, Away

September 15 – vs North Huron, Away

September 22 – vs Merritt, Away

September 29 – vs All Saints, Away

October 6 – vs. Caseville, Homecoming

October 12 – vs Peck, Home

October 20 – TBA

CPS Jr. High Football

September 6 – vs All Saints, Home

September 12 – vs Caseville, Home

September 19 – vs Peck, Away

September 26 – vs Mayville, Away

October 3 – vs Akron’F’Grove, Home

October 10 – vs North Huron, Home

CPS Varsity Volleyball

September 5 – vs Deckerville, Home

September 7 – vs North Huron, Away

September 12 – vs Mayville, Away

September 14 – vs Owengage, Away

September 19 – vs Caseville, Home

September 21 – vs Akron-F’Grove, Home

September 26 – vs Landmark, Home

September 28 – vs All Saints, Home

October 10 – vs Dryden, Away

October 12 – vs Owengage, Home

October 14 – CPS Invitational

October 16 – vs Caseville, Away

October 19 – vs Akron-F’Grove, Away

October 24 – vs Landmark, Away

October 26 – vs All Saints, Away

CPS Jr. High Volleyball

September 11 – vs Caseville, Away

September 13 – vs Peck, Away

September 18 – vs Mayville, Away

September 20 – vs Kingston, Home

September 25 – vs Dryden, Home

September 27 vs Deckerville, Away

October 2 – vs Caseville, Home

October 4 – vs Akron-F’Grove, Home

October 9 – vs Kingston, Away

October 11 – vs Owengage, Home

October 16 – vs North Huron, Home

October 18 – vs Owengage, Away

CPS Cross Country

August 24 – @ Cros-Lex (HS)

August 29 – @ Brown City (HS)

September 30 – @ Wagener

October 2 – @ Brown City (El, MS, HS)

October 9 – @ Cros-Lex (EL, MS)

October 18 – @ NCTL League, Dryden

October 21 – @ Caro, Thumb Meet

October 30 – @ Wagener, Regionals