Carsonville-Port Sanilac Fall Sports Preview
CPS Varsity Football
Head Coach: Mark Beamish
Key returning athletes: Lucas Childers 11th, Isaiah Johnson 11th, Braedin Swoffer 12th, Colton Sharpe 11th Alex Scheuneman 12th, Damian Hogston 12th, Tylar Bartley 12th
Comments on returning players:
Our full offensive line is returning as a unit with Lucas Childers 11th and Isaiah Johnson 11th as guards and our senior 4 year starting center Braedin Swoffer leading the way. Our QB Colton Sharpe 11th will be at the helm again for our offense. Senior Alex Scheuneman will be our defensive leader at middle linebacker and Damian Hogston will be returning at defensive end as well as Tylar Bartley 12th covering anything and everything at the cornerback position
Lost to graduation: Mikey Jasso, Brendan Porter and Nik Lewis
New athletes to the team:
Owen Poirier 9th grade RB/CB
Comments about your team’s strengths/weaknesses and any goals for the season:
Team strengths: The biggest strength of this team is on the offensive line. CPS will rely heavily on running the ball and that starts with the guys up front. There is a lot of experience with this group.
Team goals: The team goal for CPS is to be competitive every week. With that in mind CPS is looking to improve every week and try and make a run at the playoffs.
Outlook for your league – Where do you see you team fitting in?
NCTL STRIPES teams are all competitive we know every week we need to show up at our best to compete. The conference is anyone’s for the taking
CPS Varsity Volleyball
Head Coach: Robin Knoerr, Assistant Coaches: Aleigha Kimsel, Ann Schlaud
Last Year’s Record (league) 6-2 (overall) 7-9.
Key returning athletes: Savannah Hart, Junior, Sophia Krajewski, Junior, Hailey Carter, Senior.
Comments on returning players: Sophia will assume the setting duties. Savannah will take over as Libero and Hailey will return to the right side as a hitter/passer. All three return with Varsity experience and leadership skills.
Lost to graduation: Layla Blythe Davis, Macy Milarch, Julia Caske, Julia Welsh, Chloe DeLong, Violet Johnson, Tarah Barrett, and Alyssa Krammer.
New athletes to the team: Penelope Bearer, senior, Lola Fortusinak, senior, Brooke Stauder, senior, Olivia Smeader, junior, Addyson Ganley, sophomore, Addison Stoutenburg, freshman, Meadow Nichols, freshman, Kaylee Thomas, freshman, Brooklyn Merriman, freshman, Madison Fagan, freshman.
Top Prospects: Meadow Nichols M/OH, Addison Ganley, OH, Kayle Thomas, M/OH, Addison Stoutenburg, MH.
Team Strengths: Good leadership from the returning captains.
Potential Weaknesses: We are by majority a very young and inexperienced team
Outlook for your league – Where do you see you team fitting in? We are looking for this to be a year of growth, We hope to continually get better as the season progresses. I think we may struggle early on but I expect us to be strong by the second half of the season.
CPS Varsity Cheerleaders
Head Coach: Jamie Brabant
Key returning Athletes: Cheer Captain Audrey Brabant-Senior; Addyson Ganley-Sophomore; Savannah Lounsbery-Sophomore; Kaelyn Schultz-Sophomore
New athletes to the team: Autumn Loeschke-Sophomore; Madison Fagan-Freshman; Madeline Jasso-Freshman; Miranda Pinfield-Wells-Freshman; Hanna Moran-Freshman.
Comments about your team’s strengths/weaknesses and any goals for the season: Our goal this year is to bring more spirit to our school, support not only our football program but also our band program. To incorporate dance and stunting to our routines. Overall to have fun!