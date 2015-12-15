Carsonville-Port Sanilac Fall Sports Preview

CPS Varsity Football

Meet the 2023 CPS Varsity Football Team – front (l-r): Seth Smith, Alex Scheuneman, Keagan Emerick and Owen Poirier. Back (l-r): Coach Mark Beamish, Damian Hogston, Tylar Bartley, Braedin Swoffer and Lucas Childers. Missing: Asst. Coaches, Travis Miller, Brendan Miller, Colton Sharpe, Lance Theut and Isaiah Johnson.

Head Coach: Mark Beamish

Key returning athletes: Lucas Childers 11th, Isaiah Johnson 11th, Braedin Swoffer 12th, Colton Sharpe 11th Alex Scheuneman 12th, Damian Hogston 12th, Tylar Bartley 12th

Comments on returning players:

Our full offensive line is returning as a unit with Lucas Childers 11th and Isaiah Johnson 11th as guards and our senior 4 year starting center Braedin Swoffer leading the way. Our QB Colton Sharpe 11th will be at the helm again for our offense. Senior Alex Scheuneman will be our defensive leader at middle linebacker and Damian Hogston will be returning at defensive end as well as Tylar Bartley 12th covering anything and everything at the cornerback position

Lost to graduation: Mikey Jasso, Brendan Porter and Nik Lewis

New athletes to the team:

Owen Poirier 9th grade RB/CB

Comments about your team’s strengths/weaknesses and any goals for the season:

Team strengths: The biggest strength of this team is on the offensive line. CPS will rely heavily on running the ball and that starts with the guys up front. There is a lot of experience with this group.

Team goals: The team goal for CPS is to be competitive every week. With that in mind CPS is looking to improve every week and try and make a run at the playoffs.

Outlook for your league – Where do you see you team fitting in?

NCTL STRIPES teams are all competitive we know every week we need to show up at our best to compete. The conference is anyone’s for the taking

CPS Varsity Volleyball

Meet the 2023 CPS Varsity Volleyball Team – front (l-r): Olivia Smeader, Penelope Beaner, Lola Fortushniak, Brooke Stadler, Madison Fagan and Sophia Krajewski. Back (l-r): Asst. Coach Annie Schlaud, Addison Stoutenburg, Brooklyn Merriman, Hailey Carter, Head Coach Robin Knoerr, Meadow Nichols, Savannah Hart, Kaylee Thomas and Addyson Ganley. Missing: Asst. Coach Aleigha Kimsal.

Head Coach: Robin Knoerr, Assistant Coaches: Aleigha Kimsel, Ann Schlaud

Last Year’s Record (league) 6-2 (overall) 7-9.

Key returning athletes: Savannah Hart, Junior, Sophia Krajewski, Junior, Hailey Carter, Senior.

Comments on returning players: Sophia will assume the setting duties. Savannah will take over as Libero and Hailey will return to the right side as a hitter/passer. All three return with Varsity experience and leadership skills.

Lost to graduation: Layla Blythe Davis, Macy Milarch, Julia Caske, Julia Welsh, Chloe DeLong, Violet Johnson, Tarah Barrett, and Alyssa Krammer.

New athletes to the team: Penelope Bearer, senior, Lola Fortusinak, senior, Brooke Stauder, senior, Olivia Smeader, junior, Addyson Ganley, sophomore, Addison Stoutenburg, freshman, Meadow Nichols, freshman, Kaylee Thomas, freshman, Brooklyn Merriman, freshman, Madison Fagan, freshman.

Top Prospects: Meadow Nichols M/OH, Addison Ganley, OH, Kayle Thomas, M/OH, Addison Stoutenburg, MH.

Team Strengths: Good leadership from the returning captains.

Potential Weaknesses: We are by majority a very young and inexperienced team

Outlook for your league – Where do you see you team fitting in? We are looking for this to be a year of growth, We hope to continually get better as the season progresses. I think we may struggle early on but I expect us to be strong by the second half of the season.

CPS Varsity Cheerleaders

Meet the 2023 CPS Cheerleaders – front (l-r): Savannah Lounsbery, Audrey Brabant, Mgr. Ada Brabant, Madison Fagan and Madeline Jasso. Back (l-r): Miranda Pinfield- Wells, Hanna Moran, Coach Jamie Brabant, Autumn Loeschke and Addyson Ganley. Missing: Kaelyn Schultz.

Head Coach: Jamie Brabant

Key returning Athletes: Cheer Captain Audrey Brabant-Senior; Addyson Ganley-Sophomore; Savannah Lounsbery-Sophomore; Kaelyn Schultz-Sophomore

New athletes to the team: Autumn Loeschke-Sophomore; Madison Fagan-Freshman; Madeline Jasso-Freshman; Miranda Pinfield-Wells-Freshman; Hanna Moran-Freshman.

Comments about your team’s strengths/weaknesses and any goals for the season: Our goal this year is to bring more spirit to our school, support not only our football program but also our band program. To incorporate dance and stunting to our routines. Overall to have fun!