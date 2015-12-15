2023 Grip it and Rip It Golf Clinic and Tournament

Available to all children Grades 2 – 9. The clinic will run from 9:00 – 11:30 Tuesday through Friday.

Dates: Tuesday, July 11; Wednesday; July 12; Thursday, July 13;

Friday, July 14; Monday, July 17 (Makeup); Tuesday, July 18- Tournament

Clinic Instructors: Christian Long- Sandusky golf individual record holder and College Player- Adrian along with Sandusky head Coach John Guttowsky

Clinic Cost: $50.00; 2nd Child-$35.00; 3rd- Child-$15.00 Individual Sessions- $10.00

All clinic sessions will be conducted by Christian Long and Sandusky Golf Coach John Guttowsky. All checks should be made payable to: John Guttowsky. Save this section for your records. Clip off the bottom section and mail it to: Coach John Guttowsky, 380 Golfview Dr. , Sandusky, Mi. 48471. You can also drop off the form at Woodland Hills, or just bring it the First Day of the clinic.

Students will receive daily instructions on the fundamentals of the game (Putting, Chipping, Iron play & every ones favorite the Big Weapons). There will be skills contests and instruction in how to play the game. There will be raffle prizes. All students will automatically be entered in the Junior Tournament on July 14. Tournament only- $15

If students have their own clubs, that is great. No Clubs; No Problem. We have extra clubs for right & left handers. Parents should contact Coach Guttowsky for further information on the clinic. (810)404-PDCS (7327)

Entries are available at Woodland Hills Golf Course & Sandusky Elementary.

