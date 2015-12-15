Carsonville Port Sanilac 2023 Spring Sports Preview

CPS Varsity Girls Track

Meet the 2023 CPS Girls Track Team: Front (l-r) -Lola Fortushniak, Brooke Stadler, Layla Blythe-Davis, Tarah Barrett and Violet Johnson. Back (l-r) – Coach Mike Steinhoff and Coach Gerald Pathic.

Coach Michael Steinhoff and Coach Gerald Pathic

Team’s Finish Last Season: Men – NCTL 3rd, Regionals 5th

Women – NCTL 10th, Regionals N/A

Key Returner’s: Women – Violet Johnson, 12th grade; Men – Logan Henderson 11th grade – High Jump state qualifier, Shot Put, Discus, pole vault; Mikey Jasso 11th grade – NCTL champ and state qualifier 4×100 meter relay; Evan Grigg 11th grade – 200, 400, Relays, NCTL champ and state qualifier 4×100 meter relay; Randy Hartel 11th grade – NCTL champ 4x 100 meter relay and 110 hurdles; Nik Lewis 11th grade – 100 M State qualifier, 4×100 relay State qualifier, NCTL champ 4x100m relay; Tyler Bartley – Middle distance and long jump; Trevor Klaty – Distance; Keegan Emerick – Middle distance; Isiah Johnson – Shot put and discus

CPS Varsity Boys Track

Meet the 2023 CPS Boys Track Team: Front (l-r) – Branden Pattison, Isaac Price, Jeremy Hartel and Tylar Bartley. Back (l-r) – Coach Gerald Pathic, Randal Hartel, Evan Grigg, Brendan Porter, Logan Henderson, Michael Jasso, Nikoluas Lewis and Coach Mike Stenifhoff. Missing: Keegan Emerick, Isaiah Johnson, Trevor Klaty, Brendan Porter and Grayson Klaty.



Key Losses To Graduation – Gavin Kelly state qualifier in the discus

New Prospects – Layla Blythe-Davis, Lola Fortushniak, Addyson Ganley for the girls. Brendan Porter, Jeremy Hartel, Grayson Klaty, and Issac Price for the boys.

Player(s) to watch – I really think I have a group of athletes that have a lot of potential to have an excellent year. They made big strides during last year’s season and I look for them to have really good seasons. Nik Lewis was a state qualifier in two events last year so I look for him to build on that success. Logan Henderson, Mikey Jasso, Evan Grigg, and Randy Hartel make a great core to our team and were also state qualifiers last season. I am blessed with a lot of experience for the boys and look forward to seeing their hard work pay off. We have a few more girls out this year and they are pretty athletic, so I look for much improvement from the girls team., Violet Johnson will be a good leader for the rest of the girls. She is a good athlete and will do well in the sprint events.

Team Strengths: The overall strength of our team will be in the sprint and field events. Our distance runners are young and will get better through the course of the season.

Team goals: The team goals never really change, work hard, improve throughout the season and take the highest places we can.

League Outlook: Kingston,Deckerville, and Mayville all have strong programs so they will be in the running. We will be trying to get mixed in with these teams on the boys side and if we can sneak in some distance points we hope to improve on our 3rd place finish in the league last year.

CPS Varsity Softball

Meet the 2023 CPS Softball Team: Front – Ada Brabant, manager. Middle (l-r) – Andrea Sendon, Tarah Barrett and Chloe DeLog. Back (l-r) – Coach Aleigha Kimsel, Kaylee Thomas, Madison Fagan, Kayley Symons, Sophia Krajewski, Layney Frizzle, Brooke Stadler, Mia Parrott, Kaelyn Schultz, Miah Ganley and Asst. Coach Jamie Brabant. Missing: Addyson Ganley.

CPS Robotics Team

Meet the CPS Robotics Team: Front (l-r) – Ava LaRue and Isabella Smith-Corso. Back (l-r) Madelyn Rickett, Taylor DeLeon, Isaiah Johnson and Lucas Childers. They are coached by Elizabeth Smith-Corso.