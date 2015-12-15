Deckerville 2023 Spring Sports Preview

Deckerville Varsity Softball

Meet the 2023 Deckerville Varsity Softball Team – front (l-r): Shelby Flanagan, Aleyah Keinath, Rachel Vogel and Coach Christi Pavlovics. Back (l-r): Sophia Buzzo, Rebecca Boice, Emma Baynton, Kaylee Franzel, Emma Roberts, Libby Tank, Johanna Kubacki, Emma Salowitz, Jeneil Keinath and Alyssa Rudgers. Missing: Coach Kate Vogel and Mgrs. Maylee Tank and Adrianna McConnachie.

Head Coach: Christi Pavlovics

Asst. Coach: Katelyn Vogel

Managers: Adrianna McConnachie and Maylee Tank

Record (2022): 10-6 league; 17-10 overall

Career Record: 310 wins, 258 losses, 1 tie

Lost to Graduation: Karly Kappen, Cassidy Franzel, Tristen Howard, Breanna Pashak, Meagan Garant, Brianna Muma

New players to team: Rebecca Boice, Emma Baynton, Libby Tank and Jeneil Keinath

Comments on returning players and new players: I have a good core of returning players who will be excellent role models for the incoming freshmen group. I am counting on the freshmen to make an impact right away due to the loss of so many veterans. As always, the Lady Eagle’s success will be based on their leadership and play.

Comments about my team – strengths/weaknesses and goals for the season: This season the Lady Eagles have players, juniors and seniors, who are experienced. This experience will hopefully carry us into a winning season. The sophomore players received quite a bit of playing time last season, so I expect their athleticism and talent will continue to grow throughout their second season. This season, the Lady Eagles have some areas of concern, especially after losing seniors who have played their positions for three years. I have confidence that my returning players and my younger players will step up and fill these positions and give the Lady Eagles the best chance of winning.

Outlook for the league – where do I see my team fitting in? There are very competitive teams in the NCTL, and the Lady Eagles must be prepared and focused every game in order to be successful and to reach their lofty goal of winning a league championship each year.

Deckerville Varsity Baseball

Meet the 2023 Deckerville Varsity Baseball Team – front: Mgr. Ashton Wedge. Middle (l-r): Coach Cole Romzek, Kris Kosal, Colton Gibbs, Derek Osborne, Devin Stone and Coach Isaac Keinath. Back (l-r): Parker Merriman, Caden Franzel, Chayse Lamont, Matthew Bowlin, Head Coach Ben Smith, Evan Benjey, Ian Flanagan, Chase Innes and Jesse Kubacki.

Head Coach: Ben Smith

Coaching Record 0-0, last year’s record (league) 5-6; overall: 10-13

Key returning players: Derek Osborne, senior; Kris Kosal, senior; Colton Gibbs, senior; Chase Innes, junior; Parker Merriman, sophomore; Chayse Lamont, sophomore.

Comments on returning players: We have a good group of returning players who have been working hard. Kris and Derek will be our 1-2 punch on the mound, with help from Parker Merriman and Chayse Lamont in relief. Derek will be our anchor at first, with Kris at third, Parker at shortstop and Chayse Lamont leading the outfield. Colton will be looked to fill multiple roles, along with Chase Innes filling in the outfield.

New athletes to the team: Devin Stone, senior; Caden Franzel, freshman; Matthew Bowlin, freshman; Jesse Kubacki, freshman; Evan Benjey, freshman, Ian Flanagan, freshman

Comments about your team’s strengths/weaknesses and any goals for the season: We will have a strong middle of the order and will benefit from the leadership of our seniors. We will benefit from younger guys getting a lot of experience this season. Our biggest weakness will be our pitching staff. It will be tough to have a solid rotation with the small numbers we have.

Outlook for your league – where do you see your team fitting in? At the end of the season I could see us in the top three of the league with a chance for a title.

Deckerville Varsity Boys Track

Meet the 2023 Deckerville Varsity Boys Track Team – front (l-r): Derek Osborne, Logan Martin, Hunter Garza, Dylan Ball, Isaac Beaver, Corbin Sharbowski, Jesse Kubacki and Parker Merriman. Middle (l-r): Preston Holman, Evan Gobie, Parker McCoy, Ethan Eugster, Colin Beck, Logan Shanks and Coach Dan Woodard. Back (l-r): Blake Stone, Orion Berger, Kaleb Loomis, Liam Eggink, Trenten Park, Connor Palmer, Logan Kneffel and Brady Sharbowski.

Coach’s Name/Years Coaching: Dan Woodard- 18 years

Key returners with comments/last season’s honors/grade:

Connor Palmer (12) was all-state in the throws and a member of the 4×200.

Dylan Ball 4 x 200

I also have a large group of returning 10th graders who were instrumental in our successes last season.

Key losses to graduation.

Will Brown 12th, Cole Shutz-12th, Ben Moeller 12th

Top new prospects, grade and position: We have a great group of freshmen coming in and I’m excited to see what they can accomplish. Our sophomore group made a great contribution to the team last year and we have the majority of them returning.

Players to watch with comment: Team captains: Connor Palmer and Colin Beck

Team strengths: We have some great returning athletes and good numbers which always helps.

Team goals: I just want to see these young kids commit to their development and our leaders need to continue to work hard and be the best they can be on and off the track. If we can do that, good things can happen.

Comments on your league/conference: There is a lot of talent in the small schools around the Thumb. I am always amazed at our kids who do dual sports in the spring and still do very well. There were a lot of very talented athletes who graduated last season. It should be a very exciting year, seeing who emerges as the favorite.

Season outlook: Our goal is to always be competing for the league title and do as well as we can at regionals. We want success throughout the whole season, but peaking at the right time is always the goal.

Deckerville Varsity Girls Track

Meet the 2023 Deckerville Varsity Girls Track Team – front (l-r): Coach Linn, Mya Garza, Cassandra Trigger, Brooke Barker, Leah Trigger, Carla Toral, Evalyn Griffith, Madalyn Rumble and Manuela Conte. Back (l-r): Rebecca Moeller, Aubree Moeller, Jeneil Keinath, Mara Anton, Axelle Mousse, Sophia Sanford, Maryanne Sanford, Madyson Garza, Jessie Heilig, Ella Kortz, Desiree Castillo and Coach Wright.

Coach’s Name/Years Coaching: Steve Linn 46 years

Coach’s Record: 266-33 dual meets

Coaching Staff/Assistant Coaches: Linda Wright, assistant

Team’s record and finish last season: Second in league and regionals

Key returners with comments/last season’s honors/grade: Sophia Sanford-distance, Leah Trigger-distance, Cassandra Trigger-throws, Aubree Moeller, Rebecca Moeller-hurdles, pole vault

Key losses to graduation: Alexa Roberts, Jenna Park

Top new prospects, grade and position: Lots of foreign exchange students, many good freshmen

Team captains: Sophia Sanford, Leah Trigger, Jessie Heilig. Maddy Garza

Team strengths: Seniors, pole vault, throws

Team goals: Do our best a League and Regionals

Comments on your league/conference: Kingston and Dryden will be toughest.

Season outlook: Get everyone physically and mentally ready to do their best at the League and Regional meets.

Deckerville Jr. High Boys and Girls Track

Meet the 2023 Deckerville Jr. High Boys and Girls Track Team – front (l-r): Clara Sweet, Allison Steeb, Charlotte Holman, Josie Park, Allison Vogel, Peyton Klaus, Piper Prena, Maddison Loss, Aspen Geiger, Kaylee Maher, McKenzie Wallman and Haley Osborne. Back (l-r): Alexander Baynton, Landon Burns, Brayden Russell, Owen Vogel, Trenton Mausolf, Ashton Peruski, Justin Sample, Carter Keinath , Keagan Kubik, Bret Bigelow, Brandon Salowitz, Jaxen Peruski and Brayden Peruski. Several athletes were missing because of Jr. High Mass Band & Festival.