Deckerville 2023 Spring Sports Preview
Deckerville Varsity Softball
Head Coach: Christi Pavlovics
Asst. Coach: Katelyn Vogel
Managers: Adrianna McConnachie and Maylee Tank
Record (2022): 10-6 league; 17-10 overall
Career Record: 310 wins, 258 losses, 1 tie
Lost to Graduation: Karly Kappen, Cassidy Franzel, Tristen Howard, Breanna Pashak, Meagan Garant, Brianna Muma
New players to team: Rebecca Boice, Emma Baynton, Libby Tank and Jeneil Keinath
Comments on returning players and new players: I have a good core of returning players who will be excellent role models for the incoming freshmen group. I am counting on the freshmen to make an impact right away due to the loss of so many veterans. As always, the Lady Eagle’s success will be based on their leadership and play.
Comments about my team – strengths/weaknesses and goals for the season: This season the Lady Eagles have players, juniors and seniors, who are experienced. This experience will hopefully carry us into a winning season. The sophomore players received quite a bit of playing time last season, so I expect their athleticism and talent will continue to grow throughout their second season. This season, the Lady Eagles have some areas of concern, especially after losing seniors who have played their positions for three years. I have confidence that my returning players and my younger players will step up and fill these positions and give the Lady Eagles the best chance of winning.
Outlook for the league – where do I see my team fitting in? There are very competitive teams in the NCTL, and the Lady Eagles must be prepared and focused every game in order to be successful and to reach their lofty goal of winning a league championship each year.
Deckerville Varsity Baseball
Head Coach: Ben Smith
Coaching Record 0-0, last year’s record (league) 5-6; overall: 10-13
Key returning players: Derek Osborne, senior; Kris Kosal, senior; Colton Gibbs, senior; Chase Innes, junior; Parker Merriman, sophomore; Chayse Lamont, sophomore.
Comments on returning players: We have a good group of returning players who have been working hard. Kris and Derek will be our 1-2 punch on the mound, with help from Parker Merriman and Chayse Lamont in relief. Derek will be our anchor at first, with Kris at third, Parker at shortstop and Chayse Lamont leading the outfield. Colton will be looked to fill multiple roles, along with Chase Innes filling in the outfield.
New athletes to the team: Devin Stone, senior; Caden Franzel, freshman; Matthew Bowlin, freshman; Jesse Kubacki, freshman; Evan Benjey, freshman, Ian Flanagan, freshman
Comments about your team’s strengths/weaknesses and any goals for the season: We will have a strong middle of the order and will benefit from the leadership of our seniors. We will benefit from younger guys getting a lot of experience this season. Our biggest weakness will be our pitching staff. It will be tough to have a solid rotation with the small numbers we have.
Outlook for your league – where do you see your team fitting in? At the end of the season I could see us in the top three of the league with a chance for a title.
Deckerville Varsity Boys Track
Coach’s Name/Years Coaching: Dan Woodard- 18 years
Key returners with comments/last season’s honors/grade:
Connor Palmer (12) was all-state in the throws and a member of the 4×200.
Dylan Ball 4 x 200
I also have a large group of returning 10th graders who were instrumental in our successes last season.
Key losses to graduation.
Will Brown 12th, Cole Shutz-12th, Ben Moeller 12th
Top new prospects, grade and position: We have a great group of freshmen coming in and I’m excited to see what they can accomplish. Our sophomore group made a great contribution to the team last year and we have the majority of them returning.
Players to watch with comment: Team captains: Connor Palmer and Colin Beck
Team strengths: We have some great returning athletes and good numbers which always helps.
Team goals: I just want to see these young kids commit to their development and our leaders need to continue to work hard and be the best they can be on and off the track. If we can do that, good things can happen.
Comments on your league/conference: There is a lot of talent in the small schools around the Thumb. I am always amazed at our kids who do dual sports in the spring and still do very well. There were a lot of very talented athletes who graduated last season. It should be a very exciting year, seeing who emerges as the favorite.
Season outlook: Our goal is to always be competing for the league title and do as well as we can at regionals. We want success throughout the whole season, but peaking at the right time is always the goal.
Deckerville Varsity Girls Track
Coach’s Name/Years Coaching: Steve Linn 46 years
Coach’s Record: 266-33 dual meets
Coaching Staff/Assistant Coaches: Linda Wright, assistant
Team’s record and finish last season: Second in league and regionals
Key returners with comments/last season’s honors/grade: Sophia Sanford-distance, Leah Trigger-distance, Cassandra Trigger-throws, Aubree Moeller, Rebecca Moeller-hurdles, pole vault
Key losses to graduation: Alexa Roberts, Jenna Park
Top new prospects, grade and position: Lots of foreign exchange students, many good freshmen
Team captains: Sophia Sanford, Leah Trigger, Jessie Heilig. Maddy Garza
Team strengths: Seniors, pole vault, throws
Team goals: Do our best a League and Regionals
Comments on your league/conference: Kingston and Dryden will be toughest.
Season outlook: Get everyone physically and mentally ready to do their best at the League and Regional meets.