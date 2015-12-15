Deckerville Drops First Game of Season

The Deckerville Eagles played host to the Brown City Green Devils for what may turn out to be the most important game of the season for both squads. The Eagles kept things close through the first half, with both teams scoreless through the first quarter. Deckerville earned their first touchdown in the second quarter off of a 28 yard pass from Hunter Garza to Logan Martin. Garza then ran in the two point conversion. Brown City got on the board with back to back scores to take a 16-8 lead into halftime.

Deckerville answered back in the third with a two yard touchdown run from Garza followed by the two-point conversion by Dylan Ball. Dylan Ball ran in a touchdown from 16 yards out just moments later but the Green Devils answered with a score and two-point conversion to take a two point lead before the start of the fourth.

Hunter Garza ran in a touchdown from twelve yards out but the Green Devils managed to add three touchdowns to their tally in the fourth to take the win over the Eagles 46-28. Leading the charge for the Eagles was Dylan Ball, who ran for 176 yards and a touchdown on 27 attempts. Hunter Garza had two rushing touchdowns and 75 yards on the ground while going 12 for 17 in the air, passing for 97 yards and a touchdown. Logan Martin had one reception for 28 yards and a touchdown. Flanagan had four catches for a total of 20 yards. David Shanks grabbed two catches for 21 yards. The Eagles slide to 3-1 (2-1 NCTL Stars) with the defeat at home, and will look to bounce back as they take on Auburn Hills Oakland Christian this Friday.