Sandusky Tennis Scores

September 13 – Sandusky Tennis at St. Clair

Sandusky – 6, St. Clair – 2,

Singles:

No. 1 – Carson Shampo, Sandusky def. Nathan Postma, St. Clair, 6-4, 6-2

No. 2 – Christian Shuart, Sandusky def. Noah Bean, St. Clair, 6-4, 6-2

No. 3 – Emma Minard, Sandusky def. Aiden Steir, St. Clair, 6-0, 6-1

No. 4 – Gabe Drabant, Sandusky def. Jacob McCarty, St. Clair, 6-0, 6-1

Doubles:

No. 1 – Logan Roberts, St. Clair – Braxton Essian, St. Clair def. Carson Shuart, Sandusky – Brock Kaufman, Sandusky, 6-0, 6-4

No. 2 – Eric Schuman, St. Clair – Kody Beauregard, St. Clair def. Zachary Scribner, Sandusky – Jacob Pink, Sandusky, 6-2, 6-0

No. 3 – Abbey Thorp, Sandusky – Finn Nugent, Sandusky def. Luke Rhein, St. Clair – Ethan Murray, St. Clair, 6-2, 6-3

No. 4 – Isabelle Shuart, Sandusky – David Carlson, Sandusky won by default

Sandusky record: 3-1

September 14 – Sandusky Tennis at Yale

Sandusky – 3, Yale – 5,

Singles:

No. 1 – Tommy Culhane, Yale def. Carson Shampo, Sandusky, 6-1, 6-4

No. 2 – Aidan Korolden, Yale def. Christian Shuart, Sandusky, 6-2, 7-5

No. 3 – Emma Minard, Sandusky def. Kris Haywood, Yale, 6- , 6-1

No. 4 – Nathan Winchester, Yale def. Gabe Drabant, Sandusky, 6-2, 7-6 (7-5)

Doubles:

No. 1 – Cody McCoy, Yale – Dillon Cachola, Yale def. Carson Shuart, Sandusky – Brock Kaufman, Sandusky, 6-4, 6-3

No. 2 – Zachary Scribner, Sandusky – Jacob Pink, Sandusky def. Will Kavanagh, Yale – Seth Burns, Yale, 6-3, 6-3

No. 3 – Finn Nugent, Sandusky – David Carlson, Sandusky def. Michael Heffron, Yale – Gavin Overland, Yale, 6-3, 6-2

No. 4 – Quincy Favre, Yale – Ryan Morris, Yale def. Abbey Thorp, Sandusky – Addison Baumeister, Sandusky, 3-6, 6-4 , 6-1

Record: 3-2

Next match September 18 at Bay City John Glenn (reschedule), 9/19 @ Armada