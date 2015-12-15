Lady Eagles Best North Huron; Fall to Kingston, Dryden

The Deckerville Lady Eagles hosted North Huron last Tuesday for a triple header with the Varsity and Junior Varsity Boys teams. The Eagles jumped out to an early lead, running the score up to 21-8 by the end of the first half. The Eagles kept the pace up in the second half, taking the win 38-24. Mya Garza, Libby Tank and Emma Salowitz each scored ten points in the contest. Garza had four assists and three steals, Tank had six rebounds and Salowitz had eight rebounds. Maria Perez had six points and Johanna Kubacki chipped in two. The Lady Eagles improved to 6-3 (2-0) with the win over North Huron.

The Deckerville Lady Eagles traveled to Dryden last Friday to take on the Cardinals. The Eagles trailed by five points after the first quarter but stepped up their defense in the second quarter, holding Dryden to just five points to take a 20-19 lead at halftime. The Eagles kept up their dominance in the third quarter, outscoring the Cardinals 13-11 to take a 33-30 lead into the final quarter of play. The Cardinals came alive in the fourth quarter to take the win 49-42 over the Eagles. “The girls worked very hard on defense tonight.” Stated Head Coach Doug Kirkpatrick, adding “We let it slip away in the fourth quarter.” The girls drop to 6-4 (2-1) with the loss to Dryden.

The Deckerville Lady Eagles traveled to Kingston Monday night to take on the Cardinals for another league matchup. Kingston came out hot in the first half, rallying for 35 points while holding the Deckerville girls to just 13 points. The Eagles clawed their way back in the second half but could not catch the Cardinals, who took the win 60-27. Mya Garza led the way for the Eagles with eleven points and five steals. Libby Tank had eight points and seven boards. Johanna Kubacki, Emma Salowitz and Brooke Barker each had two points a piece. Cassandra Trigger and Jeneil Keinath each added a free throw a piece. The Lady Eagles drop to 6-5 (2-2) with the loss to Kingston and will look to bounce back when they host Mayville at home this Friday in a triple header with the Deckerville Boys squads. The first game of the night will start at 5 p.m.

