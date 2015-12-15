Wolves Feast on Bearcats

The Sandusky Wolves hosted the Ubly Bearcats last Wednesday for a GTC East matchup. The Wolves took the win 44-33. Jack Betts was the lead scorer for the Wolves with 16 points. Tyler Bush added 12 points and Braden Bender finished with 10. The Wolves improved to 6-4 overall (2-1) with the win over the Bearcats. The boys were scheduled to take on the Marlette Red Raiders last Friday night before a winter storm put those plans on hold. No makeup date has yet been scheduled for the contest, though Marlette and Sandusky will meet on February 8th in Sandusky regardless of when the makeup game is held. Marlette will have their toughest game of the season yet when they face off against the Harbor Beach Pirates at home this Friday. Sandusky is slated to face off against Brown City Wednesday night on the road and Memphis on Friday at home.

