Marlette Falls to Capac in Nailbiter

The Marlette Red Raiders Varsity Boys traveled to Capac take on the Chiefs in a makeup game after the contest earlier in the season had to be rescheduled. The Red Raiders hung tough with the Chiefs through the first quarter, tying things up 11-11 to start the second. Capac came alive in the second quarter, outscoring the Red Raiders 20-15 to take a five-point lead into halftime. Marlette rallied for eighteen points in the third quarter to shrink the deficit to three points and nearly won it in the fourth, falling just short: 58-57. Luke Thomas was the leading scorer for the game for Marlette with nineteen points, four assists and four rebounds. Quintin Sartin finished with eighteen points, seven assists, and three rebounds. Dom Crossno added nine points and a steal. Login Smith and Trey Lester each chipped in four points. Marlette drops to 4-7 (1-2) with the loss to Capac and will look to bounce back later this week when they host Harbor Beach at home Friday night.

