Lady Wolves Rally in Fourth to Stun Raiders

By: Wm. Michael Dixon

Tribune Recorder Leader

The Sandusky Lady Wolves traveled to Marlette last Thursday night to take on the Lady Red Raiders for a GTC East matchup. Marlette took the reins in the first quarter, outscoring Sandusky 10-7. Sandusky rallied for 14 in the second to shrink the deficit to just one point at halftime: 22-21. The Lady Raiders led by two by the end of the third before a fourth quarter rally by the Lady Wolves to take back the lead and win it 39-36.

Grace Guibord hit some clutch threes late in the game to secure the win for the Wolves.



Gabby Martinez led the way for the Lady Raiders with 18 points, seven rebounds and two assists. Dalaney Gage chipped in nine points, three rebounds, three steals and an assist. Adi Ruggles added five points, nine boards and two steals.

Grace Guibord led the way for the Wolves with 13 points, including two big three pointers late in the contest. Caroline Reinke added eight points and seven assists, along with four steals and three rebounds. Adalee Kaufman had three points and six rebounds, Maggy Keinath added three assists. The Red Raiders dropped to 6-3 (3-1) with the loss to Sandusky, but still sit atop the Wolves in the GTC East standings after besting Brown City earlier in the week. Sandusky improved to 7-1 (2-1) with the win over Marlette and will need some help from their GTC counterparts to get past Harbor Beach if they hope to win the GTC East outright. Harbor Beach currently sits atop the GTC East standings with a perfect 4-0 record against GTC teams. Marlette will have a chance to dethrone the Pirates from the lone first spot when they host them at home this Thursday. Sandusky will have their rematch with Harbor Beach at home in Sandusky next Thursday.

Gabby Martinez fights for position in the post. The Wolves struggled to contain Martinez who finished the game with 18 points.