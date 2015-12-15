Raiders Hand Harbor Beach First GTC Loss

The Marlette Red Raiders hosted Harbor Beach at home Monday night for a makeup contest after the game was initially cancelled on January 19th. Marlette was on their A game from tip off, outscoring the Pirates 28-15 in the first half. The Pirates fared better in the second half but still could not catch the scoring off the Red Raiders as Marlette took the win 51-36. Tyler Izydorek led the scoring charge for the Raiders with fifteen

points. Quintin Sartin

added thirteen points, nine rebounds, and six assists. Aaron Bower chipped in ten points on 100% shooting. Dom Crossno and Login Smith chipped in five points apiece. Trey Lester rounded out the scoring with three points. The Red Raiders improved to 6-6 (2-1) on the season after handing Harbor Beach their first conference loss of the season. Marlette has a busy week ahead of them after the win over the Pirates, hosting Memphis at home on Wednesday for Parents Night and Brown City on Friday for their Snowcoming celebrations.