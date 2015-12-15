Lady Eagles Cruise Past Owen-Gage; Drop to Ubly in Final

The Deckerville Lady Eagles took the bus up to North Huron to take on Owendale-Gagetown for the District Semi-Finals last Wednesday night. The Eagles got to work on Owen-Gage early, running the score up to 19-4 in the first quarter. Libby Tank was a menace in the first quarter but Owen-Gage made some adjustments to their defense in the second quarter to minimize her impact by double teaming the standout Center. Deckerville kept their defensive pressure up and though their scoring slowed they still outpaced Owen-Gage 6-2 to take a 25-6 lead at halftime. The progress Owen-Gage made on the defensive end was fruitless as Libby Tank resumed her dominance in the second half, finishing with 12 points and 13 rebounds. The Eagles ran the score up to 54-12 before it was all over, earning them a spot in the District Final against Ubly. Cassandra Trigger had 9 points and 11 rebounds. Emma Salowitz also finished with 9. Johanna Kubacki had 6 points. Jeneil Keinath finished with 6 points and 6 assists. Maria Perez and Maryssa James each finished with 5. Brooke Barker rounded out the scoresheet with 2 points.

The Eagles traveled back up to North Huron Friday night for the District Final against Ubly and the game was back and forth from the get-go. Deckerville held a one-point lead by the end of the first quarter, before Ubly started to get aggressive on the defensive end, blitzing ball handlers and passing lanes and forcing some crucial turnovers. The Eagles trailed by six points at halftime. Ubly kept up their pressure in the second half, eclipsing the Eagles by a total of 10 points in the third and fourth quarters. The Eagles fought hard but at the end of the day the Bearcats came out on top. Libby Tank led the way for the Eagles with 13 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists. Johanna Kubacki finished with 9 points. Emma Salowitz chipped in 7 points. Brooke Barker added 6 points. Maria Perez and Jeneil Keinath both finished with two points, with Keinath pulling down 8 rebounds. The Lady Eagles will have to settle for District Runner up this season, as Ubly took their District title to Carsonville-Port Sanilac to face off against Kingston Monday night. Kingston came away with that win and will face off against Clarkston-Everest Wednesday night at CPS.

