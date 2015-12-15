Sandusky 8th Grade Boys 0-4 at State Championship

The Sandusky Eighth Grade Boys traveled down to Ann Arbor over the weekend to take part in the Michigan Basketball Championship. Sandusky opened up their weekend of play facing off against Adrian Maples, taking the loss 58-47. Sandusky played their next game on Saturday at 1:50 p.m. against the Thompson Tigers, narrowly taking the loss 56-60. Saturday evening the boys took on the Jackson Vikings, falling 25-47. Sandusky’s final game of the weekend was Sunday at 12:40 p.m. against Lakewood, the Sandusky boys took the loss 49-35.

Sandusky kept things close with some very talented teams from Division 1 and 2 schools and will certainly be a squad to look out for next year as the boys enter their eligibility for high school level play.

