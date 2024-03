Sandusky Jr/Sr High is presenting Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma (Youth Edition) this Friday, 7:00 p.m., Saturday, 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., and Sunday, March 17, 2:00 p.m.

It will be held at 138 Maple Valley Street, Sandusky, children 5 and under, free; students – $5 and adults, $10. Weekend pass – $30.

For more information, contact 810-751-6572 or bulgrien.talia@gmail.com

