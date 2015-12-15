CPS Theatre 13 Presents Last Chance Inn, Calamity Gulch

Theatre 13 is proud to announce the presentation of its spring production, “Last Chance Inn, Calamity Gulch”. This whimsical Old West Melodrama comedy by Whitney Ryan Garrity will be presented on our stage on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, March 14, 15 and 16.

Ma and Pa Culpepper are in danger of losing their livelihood – the Last Chance

Inn – to Horace Prickley, a representative from the loan offices of Gimme, Gimme Gamp; Gimme, in need of a son or son-in-law, the Culpeppers scheme to adopt and marry off pretty (but clumsy) orphan-turned-waitress, Patience Sweetwater. The intended groom is newly appointed Sheriff Virgil St. Vigil, who makes the rounds with his deputy and trusty sidekick, Princess Prettyfoot. Prickley learns of the Culpeppers’ plot and enlists the aid of the beautiful Sahara Hartburn to “distract” the sheriff from Patience.

So, come and join us for this fast-paced comedy that offers sight gags, puns and an array of comical supporting characters, including the sharp-tongued Ivory Keys at the piano; Happy, the elbow-bending bartender; the Culpeppers’ frumpy daughter, Chastity: the woeful Widder Black: and three tipsy Temperance Ladies.

Curtain time at the CPS High School I. Lee Cork Theatre is 8:00 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for students. Advance reservations may be made by calling the high school at (810) 657-9394 between 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. on school days.

Continue Reading