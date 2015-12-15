Subject in Custody after Near Four Hour Standoff

On Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at approximately 10:05 p.m., the Lexington Police Department received a call from the 7100 block of Lester Street in the Village of Lexington. The caller reported that their neighbor was outside screaming and shooting what was believed to be some type of long gun in town. The Lexington Police Department, along with Deputies from the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office, responded to an address in the area in an attempt to contact the subject involved. Upon attempting to contact the subject, the 38-year-old male subject from Lexington fired a round from a CO2 BB Pistol and struck the Lexington Officer in the arm. Responding officers set up a perimeter and the suspect continued to shoot in the direction of responding officers and their vehicles with the C02 BB pistol and a pellet rifle. In addition to the firearms he was also armed with several visible knives on his person.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team was contacted for assistance and responded to the scene. The SRT Team made entry into the home after unsuccessful communication attempts to have the suspect surrender. During the first entry attempt the suspect did fire the pellet rife at SRT Team members, striking one Deputy in the leg. SRT Team members backed out of the home and later deployed tear gas. After a period of time entry into the home was made again and the subject was taken into custody without further incident.

Both the Lexington Police Officer and the St. Clair County Deputy who were shot with the weapons during this incident received very minor injuries.

Two patrol vehicles were damaged from the several rounds fired at them by the suspect. Multiple rounds were fired by the suspect during this almost four-hour standoff. The 38-year-old male subject was lodged in the Sanilac County Jail pending multiple felony charges.

A search warrant was executed at the home and multiple weapons were removed from the home.

The name of the subject is not being released pending arraignment.

No further information will be released at this time.

The Lexington Police Department was also assisted on scene by the Croswell Police Department, Michigan State Police – Caro Post and Croswell EMS.

Continue Reading