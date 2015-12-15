DCDC Spring Stroll March 16th

The DCDC is sponsoring a Spring Stroll this Saturday, March 16, from 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., in Deckerville and the surrounding area.

Those visiting the 10 locations may enter in to win a prize from each of the participating businesses and if they hit all 10 stops, they can enter in to win a gift basket with a prize from each stop.

Participating businesses include: Made Your Way LLC, 3477 Main Street, 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.; Woodland Ag, 3472 Main Street, 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.; Autumnwood, 3387 Ella Street, 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.; New Grounds Coffee & More, 3474 Main Street, 7:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.; Bloomin’ Crazy, 2486 Black River Street, 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.; Escape Salon & 3 Blessings Boutique, 3471 Ella Street, 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon; Citgo, 3440 Main Street, 8:00 a.m. k- 3:00 p.m., Wrapoholics, 2488 Black River Street, 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.; Bonus Stops – Jeanette’s Boutique, 5835 Deckerville Road, 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. and DoughLicious Home Bakes and More, 3780 Mills Road, 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

