Lady Raiders Fall to Cros-Lex at SC4

By: Wm. Michael Dixon

Tribune Recorder Leader

The Marlette Varsity Lady Red Raiders took on the Croswell Lexington Pioneers last Wednesday at noon in Port Huron.

The Lady Pioneers shot out to an early 10 to 2 lead in the first quarter. Marlette started to claw their way back in the second quarter outscoring the Lady Pioneers 9 to 8, but still trailed by seven at halftime.

The Lady Raiders hung tough with the Lady Pioneers in the second half but succumbed to the scoring charge of the girls from Croswell-Lexington. Marlette took the loss 43-28.

The Lady Raiders were led by Adi Ruggles with nine points three assists, six rebounds, and a steal. Gabby Martinez tripped in eight points with six rebounds three steals and four blocks. Haylen Hazen and Emily Newland added four points apiece.