Lady Wolves Win GTC East

The Sandusky Lady Wolves were the top dogs in the GTC East Conference again this season, cutting down the nets Monday night after securing at least a share of the title with their win over Brown City. The Wolves clinched the outright title on the road against Memphis last Thursday.

The Sandusky Lady Wolves cut down the nets again this year after clinching at least a share of the GTC East title Tuesday night against Brown City. The Wolves took the win 32-26 with Grace Guibord leading the way for the Wolves with thirteen points, four rebounds, and two steals. Caroline Reinke added ten points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals. Adalee Kaufman chipped in four points, six rebounds and three blocks. Helena Long finished with three points and two rebounds. Lilly Betts rounded out the scoresheet with two points, two assists and two steals. The Lady Wolves improved to 17-1 (10-1) with the win over Brown City and looked to clinch the GTC East title outright when they traveled to Memphis Thursday night.



The Sandusky Lady Wolves traveled to Memphis Thursday night for a defensive battle against the Yellowjackets. Sandusky held Memphis to just eight first half points while combining for 15. The third quarter was nearly scoreless, as both teams locked each other down with tenacious defense, giving up just one point to Memphis. The Lady Wolves doubled their game total in the fourth quarter, rallying for fifteen points while holding Memphis to just seven to take the win 30-16. The Lady Wolves improved to 18-1 (11-1) with the win over Memphis and secured the outright GTC East title in the process. The Lady Wolves have another week of regular season matchups to tackle before the postseason kicks off the following week in Vassar the first week of March.