Sandusky Boys Sweep Series with Marlette

By: Wm. Michael Dixon

Tribune Recorder Leader

The Sandusky Wolves Varsity Boys faced off with the Red Raiders in Marlette Wednesday night for a makeup game. The Wolves and Red Raiders went back and forth the whole game, forcing three separate overtimes before Sandusky was finally able to edge out the Raiders by three points in the third overtime. Braden Bender had fifteen points for the Wolves. Tyler Franzel chipped in twelve. Jack Betts added eight points. Quintin Sartin chipped in thirteen points in the loss for Marlette. Trey Lester and Aaron Bower each added twelve points for the Red Raiders. Neither team had much down time as they faced off again, this time in Sandusky, on Friday night. Another back-and-forth contest between the pair of talented teams finished with Sandusky on top 45-34. Sandusky’s Tyler Franzel led all scorers with twelve points in the win. Jack Betts finished the game with ten points. Carson Shampo and Braden Bender each notched seven points in the win.

Aaron Bower was the leading scorer for Marlette with ten points. Quintin Sartin added eight points in the loss. Tyler Izydorek and Trey Lester had six points each.