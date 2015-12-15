Tank Goes for 27 in Eagle Win over Dryden

The Deckerville lady Eagles took on the Peck Lady Pirates for some NCTL action this past Tuesday in Deckerville. The Eagles held a three point advantage after the first quarter and the same lead at halftime. Deckerville pulled away in the second half, out scoring Peck 37-15 to take the win 53-28.

Libby Tank led the way for the Lady Eagles with 12 points, 9 rebounds, 5 steals, and 4 assists. Cassandra Trigger was close behind with 11 points. Maria Perez added 10 points and 9 rebounds.

Johanna Kubacki chipped in 8 points, 5 steals. Brooke Barker and

Jeneil Keinath each finished with 5 points, Keinath also notched 10 rebounds in the win. Emma Salowitz added 2 points and 5 steals.

The Lady Eagles improved to 10-7 (5-2) on the season and will look to take on Dryden Thursday at home.

The Deckerville Lady Eagles took on the Dryden Cardinals Thursday night for some basketball action. Deckerville controlled the game from the tip off, outscoring Dryden in all four quarters to take the win 56-32.

Libby Tank led the way for the Eagles with 27 points and 10 rebounds. Johanna Kubacki and Jeneil Keinath finished with 7 points each. Emma Salowitz added 6 points.

Maria Perez scored 4 points and dished out 4 assists. Brooke Barker had 3 points and Cassandra Trigger finished the game with two.

“Overall a great team effort.” Stated Eagle Head Coach Doug Kirkbride,”Everyone contributed.

The Lady Eagles improved to 11-7 (6-2) and looked to take on Mayville on the road Tuesday night before hosting Kingston at home on Friday for the final game of the regular season. District play opens up the following week in North Huron.

