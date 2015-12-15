Marlette and Sandusky Compete in Brown City Invite

By: Wm. Michael Dixon

Tribune Recorder Leader

The Sandusky and Marlette boys and girls track teams traveled to Brown City for the Brown City Invitational last Friday. The Brown City Invite showcased some tough talent from all around the area and provided some stiff competition for our local athletes. Jackson Reinke earned the highest placing for the Sandusky Boys team on the day, taking fifth place in the 100 meter dash with a time of 12.07 seconds. Logan Malloy was just .48 seconds behind Reinke’s time, but that half a second cost him 9 places Marlette’s Luke Thomas took sixth place in the 800 meters, with a time of 2:21.92. Marlette’s Jack Macha had a strong showing in both the shot put and the discus, taking second in the shot and fourth in the discus. Macha threw the shot 40 feet 8.25 inches and the discus 109 feet seven inches. Julius Johnson lodged his personal best throw of the disc with a distance of 108 feet 8 inches, good enough for fifth place at the invite. Logan Malloy took first place in the pole vault with a height of 12 feet 6 inches. Marlette took seventh place in the 4×100 and 4×200 relays, with Dylan Clapsaddle, Spencer Guzek, Logan Malloy and Logan McIntyre on the 4×100 team. Luke Thomas and Gianino Perna replaced the Logans in the 4×200 relay. Marlette took sixth in the 4x400m and 4x800m relays with Cameron King, Spencer Guzek, Luke Thomas, and Gianino Perna. The Marlette boys team finished in sixth for the meet with a team score of 45 points. Sandusky tied for 17th alongside Memphis with their lone points on the day coming from Jackson Reinke.

The competition for the girls teams was stiff as well, with Mary Pangburn earning the highest place for the Wolves with an 11th place finish in the shot put with a throw of 25 feet 11 inches. Marlette’s Lily Parker took first place in the shot put, throwing the shot an impressive 37 feet 2 inches. Parker also took first in the discus with a throw of 122 feet 4 inches. Both throws mark a personal best for Parker. Lily Parker was also a member of the fourth place 4x100m relay team alongside Alexandra Findlay, Alexis Clapsaddle and Elizabeth Gierman. Lily Lemanski took third in the 800 meters. Olivia Findlay took fourth in the 100 m hurdles. Alexandra Findlay took fourth in the 300 meter hurdles. Marlette took sixth in the 4x400m relay with Olivia Findlay, Lily Lemanski, Alexandra Findlay, and Elizabeth Gierman posting a time of 4:54.01. Olivia Findlay finished first in the high jump and second in the long jump. Findlay hopped over the bar at a height of 5 feet 4 inches and jumped a distance of 15 feet six inches in the long jump. Alexandra Findlay took first in the pole vault with a height of eight feet. Marlette’s girls team finished with a team score of 75, good enough for a tie for third place alongside Kingston.