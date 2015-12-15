Lions Honor Members with 30+ Years of Service

LIONS LONGEVITY RECOGNITION: The Sandusky Lions Club honored it’s members with more than 30 years of service. The Club wanted to thank them for their continued good works for our community. Their hard work, dedication and commitment to serve has made an impact within the Sandusky area and throughout the world.

Front Row: (l-r) Louise Blasius-36 years, and Gary Yager-42 years. Back Row: (l-r) Robert Armstrong-42 years, William Gray-30 years, David Henderson-54 years, and Joseph Weiler-56 years. (not pictured: Sharon Danek-30 years and Mark Davidson-33 years).

