Lawn Chair Music Schedule Announced

Sandusky Arts Council is excited to announce that the 2023 season of the Lawnchair Music Series will begin June 23, with a six week line-up. They are continuing the tradition of bringing top notch entertainment to the community, presented free of charge, on the courthouse lawn.

Here is the schedule for 2023:

June 23: Detour – contemporary country.

June 30: Weekend Comeback – classic to contemporary rock, from Bobby Darin to Smashmouth to Bruno Mars.

July 7: Stone Street Revival – classic rock.

July 14: CEYX – The History of Rock and Roll.

July 21: Flashback – classic rock.

July 28: Rod Stewart Tribute/Toby Keith Tribute

“This is our 16th season, and for the first time in a very long time, our line-up is all new to the Lawnchair Music Series. We didn’t bring anyone back from a prior season – it’s all new and fresh to our audience,” according to Sandusky Arts Council president, Kevin Kohn.

“All of our concerts are presented free of charge to the public, but the Lawnchair Series is produced with money donated by our business partners during our annual fundraising blitz, which we recently started. Without the support of our business community, we would not be able to bring quality entertainment to our stage every year,” according to founding member of Sandusky Arts Council and current treasurer, Kim Zander.

In addition to the Lawnchair Music Series, the Sandusky Arts Council has taken on the responsibility of maintaining the gazebo on our courthouse lawn. The structure was donated to the county in honor of Bea Kenny by her family, but there were no funds provided to maintain it. Several years ago, Sandusky Arts Council raised the money to remodel the gazebo’s north side into a stage, making it a better venue for our concerts.

Ann Lukshaitus states, “Since we have sort of adopted it and coordinate the work on it, the responsibility for fundraising to fund these efforts has fallen on our shoulders, as well. Businesses and residents can both support this effort by becoming a “Friend of the Gazebo”. For a $35 contribution, we will provide you with a yard sign advertising your support or for a $25 contribution, we will send you a certificate.

Sandusky Arts Council is a non-profit, tax-exempt organization dedicated to sharing arts with our community. They are always looking for new members to help with the Lawnchair Music Series and to work on other projects. Anyone interested in working with a dedicated group of people who love the arts, please see one of the members at the series, connect with them on Facebook at Sandusky Arts Council, on Twitter at @Sandusky_Arts or on our web page, Sandusky Arts.org.

