Tribune Recorder Leader

Your locally owned newspaper

PARTING SHOT 4-19-23 EDITION

4 days ago Tribune Recorder Leader

NEWLYWED GAME: Can you name the original host of the Newlywed Game who was born in Flint, MI?
If you know the correct answer, Call, e-mail, post a comment on our website, enter in person or via Facebook starting at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday through 5:00 p.m. on Monday, each week for your chance to win. Last week’s question: What’s the mallard? What type of duck is pictured above? ANSWER: Wood Duck. Ken Hoff was the winner of a 4-pack of FREE movie passes to the Firebird Theater in Sandusky. All correct responses will be entered into a random weekly drawing for 4-pack of Free Movie Tickets to the Firebird Theater in Sandusky.

More Stories

Lawn Chair Music Schedule Announced

4 days ago Tribune Recorder Leader

Lions Honor Members with 30+ Years of Service

4 days ago Tribune Recorder Leader

Deckerville Schools will Interview Six

4 days ago Tribune Recorder Leader

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *