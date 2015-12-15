Sandusky Boys Win First Six; Drop Two to Cass City

By: Wm. Michael Dixon

Tribune Recorder Leader

The Sandusky Wolves traveled to Kingston to face off with the Cardinals last Tuesday for a non-league double header. Sandusky took an early lead in the first game, bringing a run home in the first inning. The Cardinals rallied for four runs in the second to retake the lead. Sandusky scored two more runs in the third and fourth innings but Kingston’s lead held strong until the sixth inning. The bats of the Wolves came alive in the sixth inning, scoring six runs to take the win 9-4.

Jackson Kartanys took the mound in the opening game, pitching all six innings, giving up four hits and four runs while striking out eight.

Leadoff hitter Caleb Minard was the top run scorer in the first contest, earning three runs and two hits on four at bats. Tyler Franzel had two hits and two RBIs in the win. Barry Lester and Daniel Tovar each had a hit and RBI in the win. Jackson Kartanys and Tanner Taege each had a hit a piece.

Sandusky took an early lead again in the second game, bringing home one run in the first inning. The Cardinals rallied again for four runs, this time in the second inning but Sandusky answered back quickly, tying up the game 4-4 by the bottom of the second. Sandusky retook the lead in the bottom of the third and held the lead until the close of the contest. Sandusky took the win 5-4. John Minard took the mound for the Wolves in the second game, pitching all four innings and giving up four hits and four runs while striking out six. Caleb Minard and Kory Lambson shared the honors of leading run scorer in the second game, each scoring twice.

Caleb Minard finished the second game with two hits on three at bats. Lukas Kursinsky, Daniel Tovar and Gabe Vanderlip each earned an RBI in the win. John Minard and Nick Leen each earned a hit and RBI in the contest.