Marlette Blasts Past Rockets

By: Wm. Michael Dixon

Tribune Recorder Leader

The Red Raiders traveled to Reese last Friday to do battle with the Rockets. The Raiders wasted no time in running the score up on the Rockets, thanks in part to a pair of Logan Malloy rushing touchdowns in the first quarter. Both conversions were good, with Quintin Sartin running them in. In the second quarter Malloy

and Sartin traded places, with Sartin running in the touchdown and Malloy running in the two point conversion. Marlette held a 24-0 lead when Reese’s Brady Benson broke the ice for the Rockets with under two minutes left in the first half when he found Cam Benson for the 26 yard touchdown pass. The conversion was no good and the Red Raiders took a 24-6 lead into halftime. The third quarter was quiet for both squads, with Logan Malloy earning his third and final score of the night with 6 minutes to go in the fourth. Malloy ran in the two point conversion as well to give Marlette the 32-6 win over Reese. Malloy led the offense with 135 and three touchdowns on 21 carries. Westley Chapin had 76 yards rushing on seven carries and three receptions for 59 yards. Quintin Sartin went three for eight passing for 59 yards and one interception. Sartin also had 61 yards rushing on 17 carries and a touchdown. Sartin also had three solo tackles on the defensive side. Braden Gonzalez and Adam Wilcox both came up with interceptions on defense. The Red Raiders improved to 6-2 with the win over the Rockets and will finally return home this week to take on Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes for their final home game of the season Friday. Selection Sunday is this Sunday, so stay tuned to see who Marlette draws in the first round of the playoffs.