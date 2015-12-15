Sandusky Bounces Back with Win over Hatchets

By: Wm. Michael Dixon

Tribune Recorder Leader

The Sandusky Wolves traveled to Bad Axe to take on the Hatchets after a tough loss to Marlette at home last week.

The Wolves got their offense going early, running in a 5-yard touchdown thanks to Chase Green. The two-point conversion was good, giving the Wolves a 8-0 lead to start the second quarter. Bad Axe caught fire in the second, running in back-to-back touchdowns to take a 14-8 lead into halftime.

The rest of the matchup was all Sandusky, as Jackson Reinke ran one in from 14 yards out, followed shortly by another rushing touchdown by Carter Krause. Both conversions were good, and the Wolves held 24-14 lead to start the fourth. Carter Krause had his number called again and ran in his second rushing touchdown of the night, this one from twenty yards out. The conversion was good and Sandusky put up their final points of the game to take the win 32-14.

Carter Krause was the leading man again for the Wolves, rushing for 132 yards on 18 carries and two touchdowns. Jackson Reinke was not far behind, rushing for 104 yards on 13 carries and a touchdown. Chase Green had 49 yards on 8 carries and a touchdown. Tyler Bush had four carries for 16 yards in the win.

Bush was the leader on defense, racking up eight solo tackles and an interception (his second in consecutive games). Ean Viscogliosi also had eight solo tackles on the night. Daniel Tovar had 5 solo tackles and Carter Krause came up with four solo tackles and a fumble recovery.

The Wolves improve to 4-1 overall (2-1 GTCE) and will have their work cut out for them as they travel to Harbor Beach this weekend to take on the 4-1 Pirates, whose only loss has come from conference leader Ubly.