Sandusky Boys Lose in District Final

By: Wm. Michael Dixon

Tribune Recorder Leader

The Sandusky Wolves Varsity Boys traveled to Cass City last Wednesday to take part in the District Semi-Finals. The Wolves took on a talented Elkton Pigeon Bay Port Laker team and took some time to get into their scoring groove. Lakers led the game 14-9 after the first. Sandusky outscored the Lakers 10-8 in the second quarter, but still trailed by three points at the half. Brandon Guibord must have fired the boys up at halftime because Sandusky doubled their score in the third quarter, dropping nineteen points on the Lakers while holding them to just eleven points. Sandusky led the game to start the fourth: 38-33. The Lakers clawed their way back to within a single possession, but Sandusky took good care of the ball and the Lakers were forced to foul and send Sandusky to the line. Kyle Guibord knocked down both free throws to give the Wolves a four-point lead with just seconds left, putting the game out of reach for the Lakers. Sandusky took the Semi-Final win, 50-46. Kyle Guibord led the Wolves in scoring with eighteen points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals and 3 assists. Caleb Minard added thirteen points, 5 rebounds, two assists and a steal. Jackson Kartanys chipped in nine points, six rebounds, an assist and a steal. Barry Lester had four points, seven rebounds and a steal in the win. Braden Bender had three points and three rebounds and Kelton Bukoski added three points and a steal. The Wolves moved on to the District Final Friday night against host school Cass City.

Cass City controlled the pace of the game for the first half, outscoring Sandusky 28-15. The sound in the gym was deafening, leading to miscommunications on the floor and some tough turnovers for the Wolves. The Wolves turned the ball over seven times more on the night than Cass City and the Red Hawks were able to capitalize on each one. The Wolves fell to the Red Hawks 49-30. Jackson Kartanys was the lone Wolves scorer in double digits for the game, dropping 13 points in the loss. Caleb Minard added eight points and Brenden Long chipped in five. Kyle Guibord had four points.

The loss brings an end to an otherwise successful season for the Sandusky boys, who finished with a record of 16-8 (10-2 GTC). `