Sanford Signs to Run at Alma

Sophia Sanford, a senior at Deckerville Community Schools, has signed a Letter of Intent to run track and cross country at Alma College this fall. Sophia also hopes to participate in the steeplechase – which is a 3000 meter race which includes both water and barriers. Her parents are really proud of her, and Sophia said she is both nervous and excited. Her Deckerville coach, Coach Linn said, “Sophia is a good kid that works hard, which will be her biggest asset.” Front (l-r): Parents Jeff and Ellen Sanford, Sophia, and her sister, Catherine. Back: Coach Linn. Congratulations Sophia!

Continue Reading