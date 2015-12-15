Sandusky Golf Extend Streak; Take 7th in Tourney

By: Wm. Michael Dixon

Tribune Recorder Leader

The Sandusky Varsity Golf team competed in the Nightmare/Dream two-day tournament in West Branch, Michigan over this past weekend. Sandusky took seventh place out of seventeen teams with a two day team total score of 727. The tournament was chilly, with temperatures in the low forties on Friday and Saturday. Saturday saw some spurts of rain as well, further increasing the difficulty for the golfers. Kyle Guibord led the scoreboard for the Wolves, shooting an 83 on day one and a 92 on day two for a total of 175. Carson Shampo shot an 86 on day one and a 96 on day two for a total of 182. Landon DeLong was consistent, shooting a 92 on both days for a score of 185. Braden Bender shot a 96 on day one and a 94 on day two for a total of 190. Lukas Franzel and Brandon Trepkowski alternated days, with Lukas shooting a 96 and Brandon Trepkowski shooting a 92.

Sandusky extended its Jamboree and dual-meet win streak to 44 straight contests after defeating Cass City and Yale at Woodland Hills last Wednesday.

The Wolves punched above their weight class, outshooting the larger schools by 39 and 41 respectively. Sandusky finished with a team score of 174 in the meet.

Brandon Trepkowski was top golfer for the Wolves on Wednesday, shooting a 40 on the day. Logan Trepkowski shot a 44 in the meet. Kyle Guibord and Carson Shampo both shot a 45 in the contest. Landon DeLong shot 48 and Lukas Franzel shot 51.