Sandusky Golf Win Once More Before Postseason

By: Wm. Michael Dixon

Tribune Recorder Leader

The Sandusky Varsity Golf team took first place at Verona Hills last Monday, outshooting the next nearest team by 21 strokes. Brandon and Logan Trepkowski notched the lowest score on the day, with both Trepkowskis shooting a 41. Lukas Franzel shot a 42. Kyle Guibord and Carson Shampo both shot a 43. Braden Bender and Landen DeLong scored 45 on the day. The Wolves secured the GTC East league title again this year as they took on hosting honors at Woodland Hills Wednesday. Sandusky also broke the school record set in the previous year. Sandusky has earned the honor of hosting the Region 16 tournament next Wednesday, May 31st.