Eagle Boys Split at Home

By: Jackie Salowitz

Tribune Recorder Leader

The Deckerville Eagles baseball team hosted Akron-Fairgrove on Monday, May 15, and ended up splitting. They lost game one, by 1, 8-9 and won game two, 18-4.

Derek Osborne pitched 2 innings, striking out 4, walking 3. Parker Merriman pitched the next 3.2 innings, striking out 9, walking 5. Chayse Lamont finished the last .1 of the game.

The Eagles scored 1 run in the first inning, 2 in both the third and fourth and 3 in the bottom of the sixth. The Vikings had 1 in both the first and second innings, and 7 in the third, which was just enough to seal the win.

Chayse Lamont had 3 runs in the game; Parker Merriman 2 hits, 2 runs; Kris Kosal 1 hit, 1 run, 3 rbi’s; Derek Osborne 1hit, 2 rbi’s; Ian Flanagan 1 hit; Evan Benjey 1 hit; Colton Gibbs 1 hit, 1 run; Jesse Kubacki 1 hit, 1 run.

In game two, Ian Flanagan pitched 2.2 innings, striking out 5, walking 6, Kris Kosal finished the final 1.1 innings, striking out 3, walking 2.

The Eagles got on board in the first inning, scoring 4 runs. They added 5 more in the second, 2 in the third and 7 in the fourth. The Vikings had 1 in the third and 3 in the fourth.

Kris Kosal led the Eagles with 3 hits, 4 runs and 5 rbi’s. Chayse Lamont 2 hits, 4 runs, 1 rbi; Chase Innes 1 run; Parker Merriman 3 hits, 3 runs, 3 rbi’s; Derek Osborne 2 hits; Ian Flanagan 1 hit, 2 runs, 2 rbi’s; Caden Franzel 3 hits, 1 run, 2 rbi’s; Matthew Bowlin 1 hit; Colton Gibbs 1 hit, 1 run; Jesse Kubacki 2 hits, 2 runs, 2 rbi’s.