Sandusky Names Spring Sports Coaches

James Minard is hanging up his cleats this season as he passes the Sandusky Baseball head coaching position torch to Ryan Drabant. Mike Stoliker, Tom Arbaugh and Nick Bowermanwill act as assistant coaches for the varsity boys. Matt Dickendesher is confirmed as the Junior Varsity Boys Baseball Head Coach, with Craig Phillips and Sean Jones acting as assistant coaches.

Sandusky’s Varsity Softball team will see Dan Franzel in the position of head coach, while Sandusky’s Junior Varsity Girls Softball squad will be helmed by Jaime Nicol.

Jeff Trepkowski and Becky Harris will assist with the softball squads.

The Varsity Girls and Boys Track Teams will be coached by Brad Bays and Mariah Martus as co-coaches. George Koch will serve as the Junior High Boys Track coach. Aaron Seifferlein resigned from his post as the Junior High Girls Track coach, so submit your interest to Sandusky for the coaching position by reaching out to Sandusky’s Athletic Director, Al Demott at AlDemott@sandusky.k12.mi.us .

The Sandusky Boys Golf Team will be coached by none other than John Guttowski, with Joe Garcia, Collin Rymarz and Scott Rich acting as assistants. The Clay Target and Trapshooting team is coached by Jeff Tank with Jason Trepkowski acting as assistant coach.

Be sure to have a physical completed before the start of the sports season to make sure your son or daughter is able to participate fully!