Ten Straight Wins for Sandusky

By: Wm. Michael Dixon

Tribune Recorder Leader

The Sandusky Lady Wolves traveled to Capac last Tuesday, defeating the Chiefs with ease 52-16. Maggy Keinath led the way for the Wolves with twelve points and two steals. Grace Guibord also chipped in twelve points in the win. Adalee Kaufman, Caroline Reinke, Helena Long, Lilly Betts, and Angelina Franzel each chipped in four points apiece. Emma Minard and Izzy Shuart each added two points, with Shuart pulling down an additional four rebounds. Danielle Watts and Ruby Trepkowski scored two points and grabbed three rebounds each. Rylan Anton pulled down four rebounds.

The Sandusky Lady Wolves faced off against the Marlette Lady Red Raiders at home in Sandusky last Thursday night. The Wolves held Marlette scoreless in the first quarter while rallying for thirteen points. Both teams put up five points in the second quarter, giving Sandusky a thirteen-point lead to start the second half. Marlette outscored Sandusky eight to six in the third quarter, chipping away at Sandusky’s lead. Sandusky held Marlette to just three points in the final quarter of play to take the win 31-16.

Grace Guibord led the way for the Wolves with seventeen points. Adalee Kaufman had a career-high eight points, four rebounds, four steals, and three blocks. Caroline Reinke added three points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals. Helena Long pulled down seven rebounds. Maggy Keinath chipped in two rebounds and Emma Minard chipped in two rebounds, a steal and an assist. Lilly Betts grabbed three steals in the game.

Marlette’s Gabby Martinez led the way for the Raiders with nine points, three rebounds, and a steal. Dalaney Gage finished with five points, three rebounds, and four steals. Adi Ruggles chipped in two points, six rebounds, and a steal. Emily Newland pulled down three rebounds for the Raiders. Hayley Hazen grabbed two rebounds and Lily Lemanski added a rebound and a steal.

“We came out with a lot of energy and enthusiasm and got off to a great start” Stated Sandusky Head Coach Al Demott. “This was a big GTC win for us over a good, well-coached Marlette team.” Sandusky improved to 15-1 (9-1) with the win. The Wolves hosted Brown City Tuesday night before traveling down to Memphis on Thursday to close out GTC play for Sandusky.

The Marlette Lady Red Raiders slid to 9-5 (5-3) with the loss to Sandusky and looked to bounce back when they took on Ubly Tuesday night at home. The Lady Raiders travel up to Harbor Beach on Thursday for a chance to spoil the title hopes of a Pirate team tied for first in the GTC East.