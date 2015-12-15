DCDC Euchre Party this Saturday in Deckerville

The DCDC will be holding a Euchre Tournament this Saturday, March 23, at the Deckerville Community Center, from 5:00 p.m. – approximately 10:00 p.m., with a light meal included.

Cost is $20 per person to play, and $15 if you just want to socialize – it will include food, non-alcoholic drinks, prizes, 50/50 drawing. BYOB.

People interested can pay at the door, Euchre cards will be provided. Funds raised will go to to the DCDC for future events and activities.

For more information, call Carrie at Bloomin’ Crazy – 810-376-4600.

