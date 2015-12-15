Tribune Recorder Leader

Your locally owned newspaper

DCDC Euchre Party this Saturday in Deckerville

2 hours ago Tribune Recorder Leader

The DCDC will be holding a Euchre Tournament this Saturday, March 23, at the Deckerville Community Center, from 5:00 p.m. – approximately 10:00 p.m., with a light meal included.
Cost is $20 per person to play, and $15 if you just want to socialize – it will include food, non-alcoholic drinks, prizes, 50/50 drawing. BYOB.
People interested can pay at the door, Euchre cards will be provided. Funds raised will go to to the DCDC for future events and activities.
For more information, call Carrie at Bloomin’ Crazy – 810-376-4600.

More Stories

DCDC Spring Stroll March 16th

1 week ago Tribune Recorder Leader

Lady Eagles Cruise Past Owen-Gage; Drop to Ubly in Final

1 week ago Tribune Recorder Leader

Eagles Best CPS; Fall to Ubly in District Final

2 weeks ago Tribune Recorder Leader

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *