Deckerville Senior Winterfest Court Members (l-r): Cadence Lundgren, Kaylee Franzel, Colton Hooper, Brooke Barker, Dylan Ball, Maryanne Sanford and Omaurie Taylor. Missing: Michael Pink. Winterfest Week is February 12-16, with the Winterfest basketball game on February 16, vs Dryden. Winterfest Dance will be held after the game. The theme for Winterfest is Board Games. The king and queen will be crowned at half-time of the basketball game.

Continue Reading