WINTER ROYALTY: Colton Hooper and Maryanne Sanford were crowned Deckerville Winterfest King and Queen last Friday between the Deckerville JV and Varsity Boys basketball games.

Abi Block, a sophomore at DHS, performs the National Anthem on her electric guitar before tip-off of the Varsity Boys Basketball Game during Deckerville’s Winterfest celebrations last Friday.

Deckerville students and teachers participate in a heated game of dodgeball at the pep rally held last Friday before the Eagle’s final regular season game against Kingston and Winterfest.