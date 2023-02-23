Area Wrestlers Qualify for Individual State Finals

February 23, 2023

Wrestling MHSAA Regionals were held last Saturday with several area wrestlers performing well enough to head to the State Wreslting Finals.
Turlough Bennett and Manus Bennett of Marlette earned first place in their respective weight classes at the Regional.
Kory Lambson of Sandusky placed second in his weight class, good enough to qualify for a shot at the state title.

