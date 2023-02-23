Community Mourns Loss of Mike Phillips

Former Sandusky High School Principal and educator Michael Alan Phillips, 68, of Harbor Springs, MI, passed away February 14, 2023 at his home.

Michael was born August 10, 1954 in Atlanta, Georgia to Sondra G. Kibbie and Robert H. Phillips. He grew up in Port Huron/Lexington, MI. He graduated Croswell-Lexington High School, Class of 1972. He graduated from Central Michigan University in 1976. On August 20, 1976, he married Sheree L. Brown in Lexington, MI. Michael served as an educator and administrator within Sandusky Community Schools from 1977-2006.

He was an avid skier, sailor, golfer, and snowmobiler. His most cherished joys included spending time with family and giving back to the community.

He is survived by his wife Sheree L. Phillips; daughters, Jennifer L. (Adam) Stone and Lindsey M. (Jay) Rogers; grandchildren Ava L. Stone, Elaina J. Stone, and Dean M. Rogers; his step-mother Eva Phillips; and siblings, Scott Phillips, Karen (EJ) Bassett, Jim (Joanie) Phillips, Eric (Peggy) Ferguson, Kevin (Jackie) Ferguson, Lisa (Tim) Morse, Andrea Ferguson and Julie (Bill) Bowser.

Memorial donations can be sent to the family.

The Rev. Kay Houck of the Emmanuel Episcopal will officiate a Celebration of Life service, to be held at a later date. Further information can be found through the Stone Funeral Home website.